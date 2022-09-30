ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

Exploring the best travel spots in Houston’s backyard

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. There's so much to see and do in the great state of Texas. Chances are, there are spots you may have...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

National Night Out events to take place Tuesday night throughout Houston area

Neighborhood across the Houston area will celebrate the 39th annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that encourages the community to engage with and partner with its police department. Neighborhoods throughout the region will host their own National Night Out events based on precincts, public safety departments and neighborhoods.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Columbia Tap Trail to receive $150,000 in renovations

The Houston Housing Authority announced $150,000 towards renovating a hike and bike trail through Houston's Third Ward. The Columbia Tap Trail is a four-mile hike and bike trail through Third Ward and the Cuney Homes community. The Housing Authority is providing $50,000 according to its president and CEO, David Northern...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Toy Museum aims to brighten lives for kids, adults alike

Matt Broussard has long had a love for toys, even well into adulthood. The 35-year-old Houston resident said he began collecting toys more than a decade ago. And as he accumulated more and more of them, and shared his finds with friends, he continued to get a similar reaction. "No...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston police report 51 domestic violence-related homicides so far in 2022

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in the first eight months of 2022, Houston Police Department has responded to 51 domestic violence-related homicides in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston began its "Day of Unity" on Monday to kick off its community outreach initiatives to provide support to victims and...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County officials announce new changes for election process, inform voters to be aware of possible ballot rejections

After thousands of mail-in-ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primaries, Harris County officials are working to ensure residents are educated and that they have the confidence to cast their ballots in the November 8th election. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Houston Galveston
houstonpublicmedia.org

Hadestown and Tony-Award winning actor André De Shields

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. The Tony Award-winning musical, Hadestown, is a retelling of the ancient Greek myth of the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice put...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy