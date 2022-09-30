Read full article on original website
Exploring the best travel spots in Houston’s backyard
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. There's so much to see and do in the great state of Texas. Chances are, there are spots you may have...
National Night Out events to take place Tuesday night throughout Houston area
Neighborhood across the Houston area will celebrate the 39th annual National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that encourages the community to engage with and partner with its police department. Neighborhoods throughout the region will host their own National Night Out events based on precincts, public safety departments and neighborhoods.
Columbia Tap Trail to receive $150,000 in renovations
The Houston Housing Authority announced $150,000 towards renovating a hike and bike trail through Houston's Third Ward. The Columbia Tap Trail is a four-mile hike and bike trail through Third Ward and the Cuney Homes community. The Housing Authority is providing $50,000 according to its president and CEO, David Northern...
Houston Toy Museum aims to brighten lives for kids, adults alike
Matt Broussard has long had a love for toys, even well into adulthood. The 35-year-old Houston resident said he began collecting toys more than a decade ago. And as he accumulated more and more of them, and shared his finds with friends, he continued to get a similar reaction. "No...
School dropout rate amid COVID, and Texas AG candidate Rochelle Garza (Oct. 4, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: Nearly 50,000 more Texas students dropped out of school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-2021 school year compared to the year before, according to new analysis of state data from the Houston Chronicle. Reporter Hannah Dellinger gives us the details. Also this...
Voters to decide on bond referendums in Harris County, Spring ISD in November election
The upcoming election is not just about preferred candidates for various offices. There are also bonds on the ballot for voters to approve or reject. Among them are a $478 million for Houston to spend on public safety and health, parks, an animal shelter and solid waste management. Harris County...
Houston police report 51 domestic violence-related homicides so far in 2022
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in the first eight months of 2022, Houston Police Department has responded to 51 domestic violence-related homicides in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston began its "Day of Unity" on Monday to kick off its community outreach initiatives to provide support to victims and...
Harris County officials announce new changes for election process, inform voters to be aware of possible ballot rejections
After thousands of mail-in-ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primaries, Harris County officials are working to ensure residents are educated and that they have the confidence to cast their ballots in the November 8th election. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Election Administrator Clifford Tatum...
Hadestown and Tony-Award winning actor André De Shields
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. The Tony Award-winning musical, Hadestown, is a retelling of the ancient Greek myth of the tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice put...
How rhetoric about bail reform is shaping the upcoming election in Harris County
Republicans, along with Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, claim that lenient bail practices by judges have contributed to a spike in crime in the Houston area. Observers say their messaging has impacted the behavior of the judiciary and could impact election outcomes as well. Many Republicans in the Houston...
Cagle offers a compromise to resolve Harris County’s tax and budget deadlock
One of Harris County's Republican commissioners is offering a way out of the county's deadlock over its tax rate. The proposal would pay for increased spending on flood control, the hospital district, and law enforcement. Commissioner Jack Cagle said he's proposing to increase taxes by $149 million. That's compared to...
