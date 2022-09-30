Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo
Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Mike Tomlin Bluntly Criticizes Former Patriot Gunner Olszewski
Gunner Olszewski is not off to a strong start in Pittsburgh, and his head coach has no interest in trying to sugarcoat that fact. Olszewski, who signed a two-year, free agent contract with the Steelers this past NFL offseason, has struggled to hold onto the football early in his tenure with the Black and Yellow. The 2020 first-team All-Pro returner coughed up the ball multiple times in the first quarter of the season, including a costly muffed punt that doomed Pittsburgh in its Week 2 loss at home against the New England Patriots.
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn After Disastrous Half Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The low point of Isaiah Wynn’s Patriots career arrived Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. The 2018 first-round pick had a disastrous first half against the Packers, allowing one quarterback hit, surrendering two sacks and committing two penalties, one of which was declined. The first sack resulted in backup quarterback Brian Hoyer leaving the game with a head injury, with the second leading to a Bailey Zappe strip-fumble.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Slams Jets Following Week 4 Loss
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 1-3 on the season with their Sunday loss to the New York Jets. Despite that fact, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick believes his team is better. Fitzpatrick was his usual game-wrecking self against the Jets, finishing with eight total tackles, two passes defended and an interception...
Kendrick Bourne Believes Refs Missed This Key Call In Patriots-Packers
Did the officials miss a potential game-changing penalty in New England Patriots’ overtime loss at Lambeau Field? Kendrick Bourne believes so. The wide receiver took to Twitter late Sunday night to voice his frustration over what he viewed as an overlooked holding penalty on the Patriots’ final offensive snap.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
What Aaron Rodgers Told Bailey Zappe After Patriots-Packers Game
Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe did not have a conventional NFL debut, to say the least. Zappe, the 137th overall pick in this year’s draft, was forced to enter New England’s Week 4 game early after Brian Hoyer, who was replacing a banged-up Mac Jones, sustained a head injury. A sudden call to action is challenging for any backup quarterback, but it’s an entirely different beast when you have no NFL experience and you’re going toe-to-toe with one of the best signal-callers ever in one of the more raucous environments the league has to offer.
Twitter Explodes After Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Absurd’ Play Vs. Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On Sunday night, he showed why. In the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mahomes danced toward the sideline before shaking Bucs linebacker Devin White and (literally) flipping the ball into the end zone to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the touchdown — the second of the day for both men.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Tom Brady Addresses Arm Injury Status After Harsh Strip-Sack
One of Tom Brady’s strongest assets is his ability to limit damage to his body on sacks. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has exceptional pocket awareness, and more often than not he’s able to turtle before a defender can issue a hit stick. But there was a...
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Bill Belichick’s Decision Making Questioned Following Patriots’ Latest Loss
The New England Patriots did a lot of good things in their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But, as is to be expected following a loss, there were a few decisions made that have rubbed people the wrong way. The Patriots took the Packers to overtime, despite...
