wypr.org
Lierman (D) vs. Glassman (R): Candidates for MD Comptroller
Come January, the State of Maryland will have three new elected officials in three key statewide offices: Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller. Governor Larry Hogan is term-limited and cannot run again. Attorney General Brian Frosh is retiring, and the incumbent Comptroller, Democrat Peter Franchot, did not seek re-election to a fifth term, opting to run for Governor instead.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Five Ballot Questions you'll see in the Maryland Election this fall
A quick look at the five constitutional amendment questions that will appear on ballots state-wide this November.
WJLA
'Please move over': Maryland's new law aims to reduce roadside deaths, crashes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Monday is the first weekday for the new Move Over Law in Maryland -- Now, the 8th state in the country with this type of traffic enforcement. You’re probably asking yourself whether Maryland already had a move-over law. It did, for emergency vehicles such...
WBAL Radio
Pittman blames Maryland's gun law for shooting incident in Arundel Mills Mall
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is blaming Maryland's gun laws for Saturday's incident inside Arundel Mills Mall. Pittman said the supreme court's recent decision to strike down a New York state gun law requiring a reason to carry a conceal permit has allowed more public places to be compromised.
wypr.org
Is the pandemic over? The answer is complicated
Some of the most important laws that went into effect Saturday aim to improve the health of Marylanders. Transportation for some kids to get to school will be improved this fall. Is Covid over? Dr. Leana Wen weighs in on President Biden’s declaration of victory over the pandemic. Ballots are on their way to Marylanders who prefer to vote by mail and new.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law
PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces new application round for Opportunity Zone microgrant funding
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that the third application round of Opportunity Zone Microgrant Funding will open on Tuesday, October 4, allowing eligible small businesses seeking to expand within designated Opportunity Zones to apply for microgrants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. The Opportunity Zone Microgrants will be distributed through the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).
WJLA
New poll shows Wes Moore leading by over 30 points in Maryland governor's race
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that Democrat Wes Moore is leading the Maryland governor's race by 32 points. Moore, a best-selling author and nonprofit executive, is facing Republican Del. Dan Cox, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in the General Election. The poll found that Moore had 86% percent support among fellow Democrats while he also garnered 22% of the Republican vote and 38% of the independent vote.
wypr.org
Goucher Prison Education Partnership uplifts returning citizens
Since 2012, the Goucher Prison Education Partnership has offered college courses to men and women at two Maryland prisons. Executive Director Eliza Cornejo describes how Goucher stays in touch even after participants leave prison to help them continue their studies or find work. And William Freeman, a graduate, now pursuing...
WUSA
DC sniper Malvo likely to be resentenced in Maryland
Lee Boyd Malvo is expected to be resentenced for his role in the sniper attacks 20 years ago. Here's why.
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
wypr.org
New law requires rear facing car seats for youngest passengers; state must whittle medical waitlists
A slew of new laws went into effect on Oct. 1 passed by the Maryland state legislature in the spring. Some new laws address health and safety from car seat rules to reducing waitlists for access to Medicaid waivers and a study to better understand suicide. Maryland's youngest passengers get more protection as now anyone transporting a child under the age of 2 is now required to use a rear-facing car seat that meets federal regulations.
wfmd.com
Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
Wbaltv.com
New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety
A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom
SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
