WSAZ
Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
WSAZ
Man charged with murder following Mason County shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing murder charges after two homicides just hours a part, officials say. Jason Peirce was found shot and killed inside a home along Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Friday around three in the afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
Thief held at gunpoint by retired teacher until police arrive
PRICHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wayne County man got more than he bargained for Monday upon finding himself being held at gunpoint after rummaging through the property of neighborhood residents. Reports from the WV Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirm the Monday, October 3, 2022 arrest of Roy D....
WSAZ
Murder charges pending against shooting suspect
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
WSAZ
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans […]
WSAZ
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
New Magistrate Appointed in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leslie Grace has been appointed to be a magistrate in Kanawha County. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Grace on October 3 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson, who passed away September 1.
WSAZ
Fall events with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick shares the fall event line-up with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District.
k105.com
Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
wchstv.com
Police: Charleston man in possession of uncapped syringe while holding his daughter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have made an arrest after finding a man in possession of drug paraphernalia while holding his child. Brandon Messer, 29, of Charleston has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
WSAZ
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
Tribute area to honor fallen veterans on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bright and cheery spot to honor fallen veterans now exists on Charleston’s West Side. The Gold Star Mothers now have a special tribute area at the Patrick Street Triangle. Gold Star Mothers are those who have lost their children while they were serving in the U.S. Military. The yellow roses […]
WSAZ
Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
WSAZ
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
WSAZ
Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide
MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting. Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front...
WSAZ
17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
