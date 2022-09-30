ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Onebox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new product is bringing hope for those with Substance Use Disorder. For more information, visit: www.wvdii.org/onebox or call 681-205-2287. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with murder following Mason County shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is facing murder charges after two homicides just hours a part, officials say. Jason Peirce was found shot and killed inside a home along Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Friday around three in the afternoon, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a well-being check Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department discovered a body. Officers report when they arrived at the home in the 1300 block of Adele Street, they could see a body lying on the living room floor through a window. According to Charleston Police, officers...
CHARLESTON, WV
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
WSAZ

Murder charges pending against shooting suspect

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

FestivFALL is back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

New Magistrate Appointed in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Leslie Grace has been appointed to be a magistrate in Kanawha County. Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey appointed Sgt. Grace on October 3 to fill the vacancy left by the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson, who passed away September 1.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
k105.com

Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WSAZ

Job-Jam with Central Jobbank and Opportunity Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re in the market for a job, an upcoming event could help you find one. Renee’ Parsons, Angela Watkins and Sidney Samons stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Job-Jam. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
POMEROY, OH
WSAZ

Suspect in Pomeroy homicide a ‘person of interest’ in Mason homicide

MASON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Police had identified a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney identified Wayne Leib as a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting. Officers say the shooting happened Friday in the 500 block of Front...
MASON, WV
WSAZ

17 convicted after large-scale drug trafficking organization dismantled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A final sentencing was carried out Monday in connection with an investigation that dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that operated primarily in communities in Charleston, Rand and St. Albans, United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Monday during a press conference. The DTO organization has...
CHARLESTON, WV

