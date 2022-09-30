Read full article on original website
WNDU
Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state. ‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state. Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural. Josh Cooper, the artist...
wkvi.com
State Road 14 in Pulaski County to be Closed for Projects
State Road 14 near Winamac will be closed beginning on or after Monday, October 10 for the replacement of two small structures between U.S. 35 and State Road 39. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say work is expected to wrap up by the end of November. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to annex and rezone an area of land near the corner of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road. Developers plan to turn the existing farmland into a development zoned for businesses and commercial shopping. There is also...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
abc57.com
Berrien County Animal Control needs participants for annual Trunk or Treat event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.. -- Berrien County Animal Control is asking for businesses or organizations to sign up to participate in their annual Trunk or Treat event on October 29. Participating businesses decorate their vehicle's trunk and pass out candy to trick or treaters. The most "spook-tacular" truck wins a prize.
abc57.com
Elkhart, Warsaw receive funding to support educators
The Elkhart Community School Corporation, Warsaw Community Schools, and Indiana University South Bend received funding from the Indiana Department of Education to support educators in their schools. The Attract, Prepare, Retain Grant supports local initiatives that help attract and retain teachers. Schools and teachers in 29 Indiana counties were awarded...
WNDU
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:. Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend. This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features. The section of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 4300 block North Old SR 15, Warsaw. Guadalupe C. Gutierrez reported criminal mischief to a building. 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 6200 block West CR 400N, Warsaw. McKenzie T. Casner reported a vehicle...
abc57.com
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public library to host community job fair
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library in order to host a job fair on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be at the downtown branch of the Mishawaka Library, located at 209 Lincolnway East. No registration is required,...
abc57.com
Ivy Tech Warsaw schedules Spring and Fall Registration Fair for October 11
WARSAW, Ind. - The Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw campus is hosting its Spring and Fall Registration Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 11. The fair will take place at the school's new Enrollment Center in Miller Hall, located at 2545 Silveus Crossing. The event is designed...
abc57.com
Section of Chapin Street closes October 5 for paving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of Chapin Street will close for paving starting on Wednesday, according to the City of South Bend. The street will be closed from Napier Street to Western Avenue. A detour will be in place each day from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October...
abc57.com
South Bend to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December after pausing shutoffs and late fees in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs are currently available through South Bend Municipal Utilities. Programs to help pay off past dues are...
abc57.com
Syracuse Public Library to host Fix-It Clinic for lamp repair
SYRACUSE, Ind. -- The Syracuse Public Library will host a Fix-It Clinic on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., hosted by guest instructor Steve Woolley. The clinic is designed to teach participants how to repair floor and table lamps on their own in the future without the help of an instructor. Syracuse...
abc57.com
Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce hosts Under the Harvest Moon festival October 8
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce will host its Under the Harvest Moon fall festival on Saturday. The festival kicks off at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the airport. Guests can also enjoy live music, food, an artisan market, and more downtown from 10 a.m. to...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 3 - 10
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
thevillagereporter.com
Youth Injuried In Hit-And-Run Dies Of Injuries, GoFundMe Account Available
According to ABC 21 in Indiana, the 13-year-old juvenile Wayden Bennet, who was involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run, has passed away. Bennett is reported to have passed away on Monday, October 3rd at the Parkview Regional Medical Center. The other victim in the hit-and-run, Ryly Cumings, was reportedly released from the hospital. Indiana’s ABC 21 is citing the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office as their source.
abc57.com
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Village of Michiana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Police have identified the body found in Lake Michigan near the Village of Michiana. Jason A. Ryno, 48, from Joliet, Illinois, was found on September 26. He was identified by the South Bend Police Department Crime Lab using a fingerprint to make a positive identification. This...
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier Woman Arrested For Hit & Run Of Two Indiana Juveniles
A suspect has been identified in connection with a hit-and-run over the weekend that injured two Indiana juveniles. Arrested was 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, OH. Richmond’s vehicle was recognized as a vehicle possibly involved and was reported to the Sheriff’s Office by a good citizen of Steuben County.
Comments / 1