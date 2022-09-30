ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau area obituaries September 30, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YhnE_0iH7wG8i00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vepyO_0iH7wG8i00

LaVern E. Machel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C05xh_0iH7wG8i00

LaVern Emma Machel passed away on September 24, 2022 at the age of 97.

LaVern was born in Wausau on March 9, 1925 and grew up on her family’s farm in the Town of Rib Falls. She was the daughter of Agnes & Wesley Hoffmann. After LaVern graduated from Marathon High School, she attended County Teachers College. The first four years of her teaching career were in a rural (one room) school. After receiving her teacher’s license from UW Stevens Point, LaVern taught for 30 years at Grant Elementary School.

LaVern married Marvin Machel and celebrated 72 years of marriage before he passed away in 2017. She was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church. In her spare time, LaVern loved to garden, read, quilt, and travel.

LaVern is survived by her sisters-in-law; Molly Hoffmann and Laurel Hoffmann; nieces; Rebecca (John Kear) Hoffmann, Deb (Paul) Clarke, Beverly (Gene) Lundt, Diana (Bob) Hedtke, and many great-nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Delmor Hoffmann & Arden Hoffmann

The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Terrace Assisted Living, along with the nurses and staff of Interim Hospice Care, for the loving care they gave LaVern.

A celebration of life for LaVern will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the church or a charity of your choice.

Alice M. Beahm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScfeU_0iH7wG8i00

Alice Mae Beahm, 86, of Wausau, passed away September 26, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Alice was born on May 26, 1936, in Wausau to parents John and Marie (Leffel) Pophal. She was a 1954 Wausau High school graduate. She held various jobs and was also a homemaker. She retired from Schofield Enterprises. When she did retire, she was always gardening and canning and she was known for being a wonderful cook and loved to sew. She was an avid card player and also was always up for a good game of scrabble. She loved watching the Packers play. She often requested to have the game put on T.V. wherever she was. Nature was always on her list as she spent many hours in it. She had a flare for growing flowers and houseplants. She made many beautiful quilts that were always cherished by family members. Her bakery skills were also very much appreciated by family as well. A very special woman with many talents! She had a very easy going way about her and was an all around good soul. She was a wonderful Wife, Mother , Grandmother and Great Grandmother.

Alice is survived by her children, son Thomas (Renee) Thomsen of Hatley, WI, and their children, Jason Thomsen and Alisha (Kevin) Cherek; son Allen (Renee) Thomsen of Marathon, WI, and their children, Nathan (Abbie) Thomsen Marathon, WI, and Timothy Thomsen St. Point, WI; a daughter Kim (Mark) Tessmer, and their children Ashley Tessmer, Ryan Tessmer, Trevor ( Walker Tucker) Tessmer, Karissa Tessmer; 7 great-grandchildren Miranda Thomsen, Austin Thomsen, Layla Thomsen, Zane Thomsen, Olivia Thomsen, Brody Tessmer, Zayna Tessmer; and 1 Great Great Grandchild Robert Laport; brother Alfred (Delores)Pophal; and many extended family members and friends. She also had a special bond with her niece Beth Strohman and Nephew John Strohman and a special friend in Carolyn Simonis.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Marie Pophal, husband Don Orville Thomsen and husband Norman Beahm; the true love of her life Edgar Miller; and 4 sisters Lillian, Francis, Helen and Audrey.

A special thank you to Dr. Vicky Baker of Marshfield Clinic for her extraordinary care of Alice throughout the years, Bernie Stremikis of Aspirus Palliative Care who also did an outstanding job caring for Alice. Danielle Kroggel and Jane Bloecher with Inclusa who helped us with managing our Mothers care with great compassion. And also a huge Thank You to the Aspirus Hospice team for their care in Alice’s last days. Along with many other healthcare providers and staff. And the Good News Project for assistance with a walker and wheelchair in the beginning of Alice’s illness.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2 pm at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 1pm.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Attorneys Mykayla Dado and Ruth Ross Join Ruder Ware

WAUSAU, WI – Ruder Ware is pleased to announce the additions of Attorneys Mykayla Dado and Ruth Ross to our team. Having grown up on a seventh-generation dairy farm, Mykayla plans to serve the ag community by assisting with family farm transitions. In addition, she’ll work with clients on various legal matters including individual estate planning and business succession planning. Mykayla will be based in our Eau Claire office.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Events announces 2023 schedule

Wausau Events is looking forward to “creating community through events” in 2023 with the release of their full event schedule for next year. Their season will include many traditional events for our area, while incorporating events that have not returned since the pandemic. The entire 2023 Schedule of...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon Co. Public Library October story time dates

WAUSAU – When it comes to entertaining children, getting them interested in literacy and setting them up to become successful readers, there’s no better place to turn than your local Marathon County Public Library (MCPL) location. Story times are intended to introduce children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays. Some even include extra activities and craftmaking, too!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Hatley, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Obituaries
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls 4 affordable housing proposals for Grand Avenue lot

Members of Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday will review four proposals received for affordable housing on a city-owned Grand Avenue parcel, which is on the bus line and south of downtown. Information on each proposal was only released late Monday afternoon. The proposals will be discussed at 5:15...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volunteer opportunities this week

Ways to help out the week of Oct. 3, 2022 in the Wausau area:. Help with Good News Project’s e-CYCLING program! Want to learn about recycling electronics and make an impact on the environment? Volunteers are needed on Fridays between the hours of 9-4; you can choose to volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month, full days, half days, or just a couple of hours. In addition, volunteers are needed for customer service, to unload cars, weigh electronics, and sort them into the appropriate containers. Call 715-843-5985 or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com to get involved!
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Gardening#Extended Family#Home Care#Agnes Wesley Hoffmann#Marathon High School#County Teachers College#Uw Stevens Point#Grant Elementary School#Interim Hospice Care
WausauPilot

Finalists named for 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards

WAUSAU — The finalists have been named for the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host an awards program at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has one of the...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

‘Grandpa’s Farm’ draws families to pumpkin patch

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - You still have two weekends left to check out ‘Grandpa’s Farm’ in Merrill. It started as an idea to allow kids and their families to experience life on the farm. “It used to be in the olden days that every kid, most kids...
MERRILL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Upcoming Red, White & Blue 5k Run/Walk

Nick Ockwig, Director of the Badger State Games spoke at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Nick talked to the Veterans at Denny’s in Rothschild about the upcoming Red, White & Blue 5k Run/Walk and pancake breakfast to be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Dales Weston Lanes in Weston.
WESTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Marathon County committee set to decide on controversial exploratory drilling at Reef Deposit

Marathon County’s Environmental Resource Committee on Tuesday will likely make a decision on a proposed resolution opposing exploratory drilling for gold in the Easton Reef Deposit. The draft resolution says the Marathon County Board of Supervisors strongly opposes the current state permitting process for metallic sulfide mining in Wisconsin,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Dozens attend ribbon cutting at Maine Elementary nature trail

Maine Elementary School, part of the Wausau School District, held a ribbon cutting this week as a nature trail that had previously been damaged in a storm reopened. Wausau School District Communications Coordinator Diana White said the nature trail was put together by students and staff in the late 1970s to early 1980s. Called the “George Klinker Nature Trail,” the area was still used by Maine students.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy