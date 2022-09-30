ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Kait 8

AR growing health crisis, overdose deaths rise during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows that drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic with opioids being a leading cause. Content partner KARK said that according to a report released Monday by QuoteWizard, Arkansas drug deaths grew over 16% in the past year. The study used statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showing Arkansas with 542 overdose deaths through April 2021, followed by 631 through April 2022.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
Kait 8

Out-of-state warrant limits resources in Monday evening manhunt

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A manhunt is over in Fulton and Sharp Counties. Authorities were searching for Anthony Caplinger, who was originally from California. The search for Caplinger began on Monday morning on Booth Road near Hardy. Authorities were alerting residents to lock their cars and homes because they feared...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely. “The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kait 8

Report: Food deserts are more common in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Food insecurity has become a common spread across the Natural State, and a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods may be a key reason for that. According to an Arkansas Center for Health Improvement analysis of U.S. Department of Agriculture data, in more than one in four census tracts in Arkansas, 50% or more of the local population had low access to healthy food sources in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Nearly 215,000 pounds of rice donated to food bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fun fact: More than half of the nation’s rice crop is grown in the state of Arkansas. To commemorate National Rice Month, the industry donated 214,900 pounds of the grain Thursday, Sept. 29, to the Arkansas Foodbank. According to our content partner, Talk Business &...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Fishing Pier#Piers#Hurricane Ian#Wmbf Gray News#Gray Media Group Inc
Kait 8

Arkansas gas prices trickle down as national average surges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly. According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.19.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers discussing ideas for teacher pay increases

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Lawmakers apart of a joint senate-house committee are meeting this week to discuss teacher pay in the state of Arkansas. Despite the issue being discussed during a special legislative session in August, lawmakers took no action towards making any changes. Since then, school districts like Little Rock and Russellville have taken it upon themselves to raise teacher pay.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy