Alabama State

clayconews.com

Governor Kay Ivey Awards Money to Enhance Outdoor Recreation Throughout Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state. “Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for...
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer. Authorities said Ransom was...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend. Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send. “Every time I call someone, they say I...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of of Interstate 85 blocked

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — All I-85 southbound lanes near mile marker 38 are blocked off due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened at around 3:03 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in Macon County. ALEA troopers are on the scene, monitoring the situation. […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL

