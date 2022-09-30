Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & Zoë Kravitz All Love This Preppy Shoe For Fall
It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid is a pro in creating cozy and stylish outfits. (She did, after all, start a knitwear label called Guest In Residence.) When it comes to shoes, too, her sartorial instincts are absolutely unmatched. Roughly a year ago, the star wore a pair of chestnut-hued Tazz slippers from UGG and they then promptly sold out. For this fall, she appeared to have added a new preppy shoe into her seasonal footwear rotation. Hadid opted for Reformation’s loafers in a leopard print style while bouncing from show to show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore them practically nonstop, and with every outfit.
thezoereport.com
Leave It To The Parisians To Redefine French Girl Beauty For S/S ‘23
And with the last few shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 finally wrapped, another whirlwind fashion month has come to a close. With major moments like Victoria Beckham’s Parisian debut and Bella Hadid modeling a spray-on dress created right on the runway at Coperni, there was certainly no shortage of drama at the designers’ shows this season. The most dazzling new makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week also proved that now is the time to dust off your capital “M” makeup skills and experiment in the months ahead, whether that’s via heavy eyeliner looks that would put even the most emo of all ‘90s kids to shame (as seen at Dior and Dries Van Noten) or Twiggy-era lashes with a side of bleached brows like Givenchy’s S/S ‘23 show.
How Jungle uses grime and drill to provide a new soundtrack for dystopia
The sound of the near future in film and TV has typically been characterised by dramatic synths that reflect the conflict between man and machine. Think of Vangelis’s atmospheric Blade Runner score with its memorable Yamaha CS-80 synthesiser, or the sparse orchestral cues heard in more recent projects such as The Handmaid’s Tale. Now, a new series is about to take a very different route.Jungle is the debut TV project from burgeoning production company Nothing Lost, best known for directing London rapper Big Tobz’s “Woke” music video, which got them on the shortlist for the Saatchi & Saatchi New Creators...
thezoereport.com
Lori & Marjorie Harvey’s Outfits In Paris Coordinated In A Subtle Way
This Fashion Month, there were many mother-daughter moments that got fans excited. Kate Moss, for example, was spotted cheering on Lila Moss at the Fendi runway show at New York Fashion Week while Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper had a special night out together after the designer’s runway show in Paris. Another celebrity duo was also in Europe around the same time: Lori and Marjorie Harvey, whose Parisian outfits made a glamorous statement in a recent Instagram post. (Marjorie shared a photo of the two hanging out and being cute while in Paris.)
thezoereport.com
Victoria Beckham Loves These Leggings Because They Double As Shoes
At Paris Fashion Week, celebrities brought their fashion A-games. Zendaya, for example, created buzz at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in a sequin-embellished look from the fashion house. The Hadid sisters, meanwhile, wore cozy yet stylish looks when they were not walking the runways. Adding to this list of notable, well-dressed stars at PFW is Victoria Beckham, whose pantaleggings — a beloved Kim Kardashian staple — added that unexpected touch to her elegant, silk skirt outfit.
thezoereport.com
How I’m Styling This Fall's Viral Platform Boot Trend
Personally, I think the onslaught of fall boot options can be a bit overwhelming. I usually stick to two or three solid pairs for the season that will carry through most of my necessity-based layering looks through fall and winter. Key factor in deciding which ones to invest in? A combination of style, comfort, and knowing that a New York City winter won’t take them down. So it makes sense then, that I’m all about the platform boot trend of 2022.
thezoereport.com
Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle
The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
thezoereport.com
Valentino's Trippy Face Tattoos Take The Logomania Trend To New Heights
Fashion — and beauty by extension — has always centered around the power of outward-facing self-expression. Moody and misunderstood manifests in deep colors, transgressive placements, and avant-garde techniques while a polished ponytail paired with a fresh face imbues confidence the way few other looks can. At the Valentino show, which unfolded smack-dab in the center of Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘23, the event’s standout beauty look had a lot to say. In fact, it screamed. The logo face tattoos at Valentino Spring/Summer 2023, created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to fit the show’s “unboxing” theme, are exciting, out-there, and slightly terrifying — like a high-fashion horror movie in which the tissue paper swaddling your new trousers suddenly becomes sentient.
thezoereport.com
The Popular Bags You Should Purchase In 2023, According To FASHIONPHILE
You’re in the market for a new handbag, but you’re having trouble deciding on which one to invest in. Do you go classic with a vintage purse from the likes of Chanel and Dior, or do you opt for an of-the-moment style everyone’s talking about? Before you make your decision, it’s worth taking a read through FASHIONPHILE’s 2022 Ultra-Luxury Resale Report on popular bags. The retailer just released its annual resale retrospective, flagging the current accessories trends (and predicting the future ones) you should invest in. You’ll want to consult these findings before you make the big purchase.
