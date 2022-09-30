And with the last few shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 finally wrapped, another whirlwind fashion month has come to a close. With major moments like Victoria Beckham’s Parisian debut and Bella Hadid modeling a spray-on dress created right on the runway at Coperni, there was certainly no shortage of drama at the designers’ shows this season. The most dazzling new makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week also proved that now is the time to dust off your capital “M” makeup skills and experiment in the months ahead, whether that’s via heavy eyeliner looks that would put even the most emo of all ‘90s kids to shame (as seen at Dior and Dries Van Noten) or Twiggy-era lashes with a side of bleached brows like Givenchy’s S/S ‘23 show.

MAKEUP ・ 6 HOURS AGO