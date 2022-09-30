SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO