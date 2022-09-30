Read full article on original website
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault. Briasia Brown, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. She is presently in the Mahoning County jail. Reports said a...
Man who took body to Youngstown police station arraigned
A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver, who was arraigned before Magistrate Tim Welsh on a charge of murder for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.
Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
Competency evaluation returned on Liberty shootout suspect
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mental health evaluations for a man accused of shooting a driver in Liberty, and then getting into a shootout with police have been returned. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He’s suspected of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
Trial begins for man accused of killing pregnant woman
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is now underway in Trumbull County for a man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman. Kemari James is accused in the death of La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.
Ohio priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning.
Youngstown police arrest 5, find guns after spotting car used in shooting
Reports said police pulled over a car early Saturday that was suspected of being used in an earlier shooting and arrested five men on gun charges. Officers also reported finding four guns, drugs and cash.
Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland
A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
Police investigate shots fired in Girard
Girard Police were called to Morris Avenue around 10 p.m. after neighbors heard gunshots as a gray Chevy vehicle drove by a house.
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of a farmhouse fire in Delaware Township on September 16.
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Pennsylvania police investigating case of people accused of jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 […]
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges. Michael Talbert, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Talbert was caught...
Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell
BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
Man facing charges after 125 mph chase, ending in Trumbull County crash
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
