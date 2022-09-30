ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WYTV.com

Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault. Briasia Brown, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court. She is presently in the Mahoning County jail. Reports said a...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Competency evaluation returned on Liberty shootout suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mental health evaluations for a man accused of shooting a driver in Liberty, and then getting into a shootout with police have been returned. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder. He’s suspected of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Police arrest man during investigation at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trial begins for man accused of killing pregnant woman

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is now underway in Trumbull County for a man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman. Kemari James is accused in the death of La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland

A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local man sentenced in drug case tied to cartel

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges. Michael Talbert, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Talbert was caught...
FARRELL, PA
explore venango

Police: Area Man Busted Transporting Weed He Intended to Sell

BARKEYVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing various charges after he was busted with marijuana that police say he intended to sell for “illegal profit.”. Nicholas Kaleel Cannone, of Hermitage, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony.
HERMITAGE, PA

