CNET
Nintendo Pictures Launches Ahead of First 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie Trailer
Nintendo has formally launched its new animation subsidiary, Nintendo Pictures. Previously known as Dynamo Pictures, the animation studio was acquired by Nintendo in July, with the deal closing Monday. Nintendo Pictures will create video content based on Nintendo intellectual property. "Through our videos, we aim to make Nintendo characters known...
GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6
We do not recommend trying this at home
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
The Verge
Modders have jailbroken the PlayStation 5 on year-old firmware
While it’s thankfully getting much easier to buy a PlayStation 5, the nearly two-year-old console has had enough time with modders to slowly (very slowly) get picked apart. Now, hackers have demonstrated how a recent IPV6 kernel exploit utilizing a Webkit vulnerability can allow users access to a Debug Settings Menu in the PS5’s dashboard. This menu allows a user to poke and prod around settings usually reserved for developers, including a package installer that can install PKG files for PS4 and PS5 games.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
The Verge
Disney Plus relaunches on PS5 — now with 4K HDR playback
Disney has announced that a new Disney Plus app is now available globally for Sony’s PlayStation 5. Unlike the previous version, which was just a PS4 app running on the newer console, the new software is designed natively for PS5. The key difference for viewers is that Disney Plus now supports 4K HDR playback; the previous app had been limited to 1080p for all this time.
FromSoftware Might Be Getting Bigger Than Ever
After "Elden Ring" made it a household name, and after nothing but success in the fantasy RPG genre over the last decade, it's hard to believe that FromSoftware was once only known for the mech-based "Armored Core" series. For most of the company's existence, FromSoftware developed many third-party PlayStation exclusives, from the 2020 "Demon's Souls" remake to the first "Kings Field" game in 1994. FromSoftware and Sony Interactive Entertainment had a working relationship as two separate companies for a long time, but that changed after Sony purchased a 14.09% stake in FromSoftware in 2022.
