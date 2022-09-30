Nearly two years after the console's release, the PlayStation 5 remains very difficult to come by. It seems Sony does not want to have that same problem when the PlayStation VR2 hardware releases, as Bloomberg is reporting that the company aims to have two million units available by March 2023. Production of the peripheral began last month, and it seems that supply issues have not been a problem. As of this writing, the peripheral does not have a confirmed release date, but it sounds like the headset will be getting a big push to start off the year!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 HOURS AGO