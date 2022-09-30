Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees No October Rise Yet; the Dollar as the Protocol in the Future of Money?
Prices: Bitcoin started what has historically been a strong month about where it ended a dismal September, holding over $19K. Insights: USDC's stablecoin-fueled model of money, in which the dollar functions as an open “protocol,” could allow innovation to flourish. But healthy competition is a prerequisite. Catch the...
CoinDesk
Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool
Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CoinDesk
Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange
Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Markets Seem Hopeful the Fed Will Temper Rate Increases That Crushed Prices
Bitcoin and ether rose on Tuesday, logging a second consecutive day of gains. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price advanced 2.8% on Tuesday, building on Monday’s 2.7% gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization got back above $20,000. Prices rose 0.57% during the 13:00 UTC (9 a.m. ET) hour, around the time the U.S. stock market opens. Trading volume was double what’s typical around then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course
Price Point: Bitcoin rose slightly to $19,200 on Monday, even as stocks fell around the world. Market Moves: Long-term holders are keeping bitcoin, helping the cryptocurrency to remain resilient as other risky assets fall. One trader, however, sees a sell-off coming. Chart of the Day: About $1.1 billion in bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months
Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard, which has a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, increased its total computing power or hashrate to 3.1 exahash (EH/s) from about 0.3 EH/s over the last eight months. The privately held miner has brought an additional 40...
CoinDesk
A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden
Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
CoinDesk
Sorry, Ether: Sound Money Doesn’t Exist and Neither Does 'Ultra' Sound Money
Some Ethereum proponents sport a bat and speaker emoji in their name on Twitter. This means they support the idea that the Merge will make Ethereum “ultra sound money.” It’s sort of clever I guess, because bats use ultrasound to help them fly in the dark. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Quantifying Opportunities and Risks in Liquidity Protocols
Please join us as we bring together the most respected leaders in crypto to explore quantifying opportunities and risks in liquidity protocols. Moderator Nick Lord will be joined by Shawn Douglass (Co-founder and CEO of Amberdata), Tarun Chitra (Founder and CEO of Gauntlet), Alexandre Elkrief (DeFi PM & Head of Ledgerprime Labs of LedgerPrime), and Darius Sit (Co-founder and CIO QCP Capital) for an in-depth-discussion-on:
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Climbs Back Past $19.5K Amid Fresh Hopes for a Fed Retreat; Binance's Failed Plan to Boost the Price of Luna Classic
Prices: Bitcoin climbs past $19.5K in a good day for cryptos. Insights: Binance's plan to burn a small amount of LUNC’s bloated supply failed to have a lasting impact on the hyperinflated token. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis....
CoinDesk
Barclays Remains Positive on Bitcoin, Sees Miner Core Scientific as ‘Best-In-Class Leverage Play’
Barclays (BCS) says it remains positive about the long-term viability of bitcoin (BTC), and views bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as a “best-in-class, leveraged play on the crypto ecosystem.”. The crypto winter has clearly been rough for miners, who have seen profit margins shrink as bitcoin prices plunged more...
Comments / 0