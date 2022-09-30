ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Mastercard Looks to Make Buying Crypto Safer With Risk Assessment Tool

Payments giant Mastercard (MA) is introducing a service that allows issuers to assess the risk profile of cryptocurrency exchanges with the aim of making crypto buying more secure. "Crypto Secure" will incorporate the insights and technology of CipherTrace, a blockchain security firm that Mastercard acquired last year, to help card...
CREDITS & LOANS
CoinDesk

Sushi Community Votes in 'Head Chef' to Oversee Decentralized Crypto Exchange

Sushi community members elected Jared Grey as CEO on Monday, transferring power within the decentralized exchange after months of realignment and controversy surrounding the protocol’s governance. Grey, who was formerly CEO of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform EONS and CEO at crypto exchange Bitfineon, will serve as Sushi’s “head chef,”...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Markets Seem Hopeful the Fed Will Temper Rate Increases That Crushed Prices

Bitcoin and ether rose on Tuesday, logging a second consecutive day of gains. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price advanced 2.8% on Tuesday, building on Monday’s 2.7% gain. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization got back above $20,000. Prices rose 0.57% during the 13:00 UTC (9 a.m. ET) hour, around the time the U.S. stock market opens. Trading volume was double what’s typical around then.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

Bitcoin miner Merkle Standard, which has a joint venture with Bitmain, one of the world’s largest bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, increased its total computing power or hashrate to 3.1 exahash (EH/s) from about 0.3 EH/s over the last eight months. The privately held miner has brought an additional 40...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

A16z Leads $40M Funding for Web3 Data Protocol Golden

Web3 data startup Golden has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by the crypto arm of noted venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), according to a post on the company’s website. The capital, which brings total funding up to $60 million, will help Golden build its decentralized and incentivized data protocol.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Quantifying Opportunities and Risks in Liquidity Protocols

Please join us as we bring together the most respected leaders in crypto to explore quantifying opportunities and risks in liquidity protocols. Moderator Nick Lord will be joined by Shawn Douglass (Co-founder and CEO of Amberdata), Tarun Chitra (Founder and CEO of Gauntlet), Alexandre Elkrief (DeFi PM & Head of Ledgerprime Labs of LedgerPrime), and Darius Sit (Co-founder and CIO QCP Capital) for an in-depth-discussion-on:
MARKETS

