Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
fox13news.com
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
WESH
Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian
Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different. Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
amisun.com
Turtle Watch director Suzi Fox dies
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Suzi Fox, a longtime former Island resident and executive director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, died last week at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. Fox, 65, died due to complications following a fall at home on Sept. 24, according to family members,...
fox4now.com
Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — Resources are trying to make their way to southwest Florida, but flooding shut down the interstate leading to the people who need help most. Now, families impacted by Hurricane Ian are left waiting —hoping they can get food and gas. “No internet, no phones,...
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
Hurricane Ian: Florida personnel go door to door warning of possible levee break in Sarasota County
Florida authorities are warning residents of a possible levee break in Sarasota County. A notification alerted that there was a potential of 15 feet of flood water.
Mysuncoast.com
Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue. Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, delivery services are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffey family whose 6-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.
Mysuncoast.com
Triage tents set up at Venice hospital
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
