Sarasota, FL

tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
VENICE, FL
WESH

Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood woman’s life changed forever by Hurricane Ian

Courtney Long, an Englewood resident her entire life, has battled a few storms in her life, but Hurricane Ian was different. Long said she has been in Florida during Hurricane Irma, Andrew, and Hugo. But, what Long didn’t know at the time, like countless other Southwest Floridians, was how strong Hurricane Ian was.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
amisun.com

Turtle Watch director Suzi Fox dies

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Suzi Fox, a longtime former Island resident and executive director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, died last week at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. Fox, 65, died due to complications following a fall at home on Sept. 24, according to family members,...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family in Englewood in dire need of medicine; carriers say they can’t travel there

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As if dealing with property damage from Hurricane Ian isn’t enough, a family in Englewood is dealing with what they say is a much bigger issue. Although some roads in Englewood may look pretty clear, delivery services are saying they can’t get there. It’s a problem for the Coffey family whose 6-year-old son, Treyton, desperately needs his medicine.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Triage tents set up at Venice hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
VENICE, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
