Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Four suspects busted for allegedly looting in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Four Floridians were busted for allegedly looting in Lee County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Their arrests come after officials warned about a "zero-tolerance" policy.
DeSantis points out media ‘were in Tampa’ when questioned by CNN on Lee County's late evacuation order
Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., pushed back against a CNN reporter who questioned him on Lee County’s decision to not have mandatory evacuation until Tuesday.
MSNBC guest blames DeSantis' COVID attitude on ‘wearing masks’ for Lee County's late evacuation order
Journalist Michael Grunwald implied that Lee County’s hesitation to order an evacuation came from Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., attitude towards COVID masks and vaccines.
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters
Guests: Candace Owens, James Harden, Bob Unanue
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Ron DeSantis on the media politicizing Hurricane Ian: Floridians are 'really sick of the nonsense'
Sean Hannity spoke with Ron DeSantis about recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and VP Harris's comments suggesting hurricane relief should take 'equity' into account.
RELATED PEOPLE
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Debbie Collier murder: Who is trucker mentioned in 911 call?
Slain Georgia office manager Debbie Collier was involved in a "minor" accident on April 30 involving a driver with a suspended license, police records show.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Escaped inmate from Connecticut captured at his birthday party in Georgia
After nearly two months on the run, a man who escaped custody in Connecticut was arrested in Georgia Saturday while celebrating his birthday at a McDonough home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado GOP Senate nominee O'Dea hits Sen. Bennet for crime, inflation spikes under his watch
Joe O'Dea, who's running for U.S. Senate in Colorado, said his opponent, Michael Bennet, has helped drive inflation, increasing gas prices, and rising crime.
New California transgender law endangers parental rights worldwide, legal group warns: 'Drastic overreach'
California's newly enacted SB 107 could empower "bad actors" to undermine the custodial rights of parents worldwide, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom says.
Experts react to Arizona Secretary of State Hobbs conceding defeat on petition to repeal school choice program
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Friday conceded that the petition to repeal the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) expansion did not qualify for the 2024 ballot.
Stacey Abrams claims on CNN she's 'never denied the outcome' of the 2018 election
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insisted on Monday that she "never" denied the outcome of the election she lost in 2018 against Republican Brian Kemp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
California law school sued by namesake’s descendants over name change
Alumni and descendants of the University of California Hastings College of the Law's namesake are suing California for changing the school's name.
Hawaii cop forced to self-administer dose of Narcan after potential fentanyl exposure
A police officer responding to an overdose call in Hawaii was forced to self-administer a dose of Narcan after potentially being exposed to fentanyl during the call.
Fox News
830K+
Followers
6K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0