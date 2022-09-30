Read full article on original website
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Best Mascaras For Nonexistent Lashes, According To Makeup Artists
These beloved mascaras will help you achieve the extra-long lashes of your dreams.
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale
There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Skin Freaking Out? These 7 pH-Balancing Products Could Help
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Oh, how we wish our skin could just tell us what’s wrong. But no, it prefers to act out and deceive us again and again. We’ve tried to touch our face less, wear plenty of sunscreen, drink water […]
Taking Proper Care of Your Hair: 6 Beauty Tips to Follow
Your hair is one of the most important aspects of your appearance. It can make you look more put together, or less so. It can add volume and body, or it can make you look like you’ve just stepped out of a wind tunnel. The right haircut and hairstyle for your face shape and hair texture are essential to looking good. But even if you have the perfect cut, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take care of your hair properly to keep it looking healthy and shiny. Here are six tips that will help you keep your hair looking its best at all times.
10 Best Men’s Skincare Brands This Year
This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas Men's skincare has gotten a lot of hype this past year—as it should. Men's skin and self-care are just as important as everyone else’s. That's why the best men's skincare brands of today are actually using ingredients and formulas catered to treating men's skin and not […]
TikTok Swears By These 13 Genius Heat-Free Hair Styling Hacks
I have a confession to make: I love using hot tools to style my hair. It’s fast, it’s easy, and flat irons, curling wands, and blowdryers deliver impressive results in a short amount of time. It’s no wonder that hot tools are most people’s hairstyling go-to method of choice, but, at the end of the day, the convenience probably isn’t worth the damage. Over time, heat styling can really wreck your hair, which is why I’m always on the hunt for heat-free styling hacks that actually work.
This Affordable ‘Wonder Cream’ Smooths Dark Under Eye Circles In 10 Days — Here’s How It Works
Eye creams shouldn’t just earn a spot in your beauty routine when you notice fine lines and wrinkles appearing. Instead, it should be a staple in your medicine cabinet — after all, prevention is key. If you haven’t been using an eye cream and your eyes look tired and have dark under-eye circles, then give this affordable eye cream a chance that Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of. And, it’s on sale now for under $18. Pure’s Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream promises to revive sleepy eyes with dark under-eye circles. The cream also depuffs and helps stimulate collagen for a...
Tinted Sunscreens Are On The Rise, and Tula’s Is The Best One Out There
My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.
Best of Beauty 2022: Nails
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The nails category is constantly evolving — so we decided to also evolve the way we give out Best of Beauty Awards to the wide selection of polishes, press-ons, cuticle care products, and removers that made their way across our desks this year. Instead of splitting winners up by color, we're shifting the focus to what the formulas can do for you. After all, one person's favorite cherry red might be another person's crimson nightmare… but we're pretty confident everyone can appreciate a polish that stays chip-free for a full workweek.
Do Color-Depositing Shampoos Really Work?
Most of us likely don't make it to the salon for a color refresh as often as recommended. Maybe you're slammed at work or just can't seem to find a sitter to take the kids for a few hours so you can revitalize your locks. You're reaching for a hat or disguising the fading color with an updo more often than you'd like. Sound familiar? Here's where color-depositing shampoo steps in.
'I look younger!' — 55+ year-old shoppers swear by Fran Drescher's $32 primer for smooth skin
The Nanny has been off the air for over two decades, but we are still obsessed with Fran Drescher — her voice (duh), her style, and her secrets to keeping her complexion gorgeously youthful and radiant. While we can't easily obtain the first two, her glowing skin isn't much...
Fenty Beauty Releases Butta Drop Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream
Fenty Beauty’s Butta Drop is getting a limited-edition version specially for the holiday season. The original formula will be infused with gold pearl shimmer and cinnamon to add the perfect kick for the fall/winter season. The thick, rich, moisturizer is packed with nearly 25% rich butters and restorative tropical oils and extracts for instant and all-day hydration that looks as good as it feels, according to the brand.
TikTokers Found a $24 Lip Oil Version of Clinique’s Cult-Favorite Black Honey Lipstick & Matilda Djerf Is a Stan
I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better. Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because...
