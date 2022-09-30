ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 17

J Hemphill
2d ago

quit leaving your children with men whom you are trying to make into daddies or step daddies. quit ignoring the red flags of how they act with your child. your child may be cute to you but these men do not want to be bothered with your children.

We the people
2d ago

How these women pick out these 🪳🪳to be in their children’s lives is a mystery.. most of the time, they don’t work, drinking, drugging, irresponsible.. 🙏🙏baby boy 🙏🙏

Valerie Rose
4d ago

Another senseless crime of an innocent baby! Protect your babies mommas at all cost!

