Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

quit leaving your children with men whom you are trying to make into daddies or step daddies. quit ignoring the red flags of how they act with your child. your child may be cute to you but these men do not want to be bothered with your children.
How these women pick out these 🪳🪳to be in their children’s lives is a mystery.. most of the time, they don’t work, drinking, drugging, irresponsible.. 🙏🙏baby boy 🙏🙏
Another senseless crime of an innocent baby! Protect your babies mommas at all cost!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
EPD: Arrest made in Sunday night stabbing, victim and suspect are brothers
Man facing charges after gunfire outside Evansville bar
Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville
DCSO: Remains found in Owensboro storage facility connected to missing person’s report
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man stabbed multiple times in Evansville late Sunday night
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mother seeks justice after child’s death
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local man jailed for rape
2 children airlifted after serious crash in Daviess County
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
Photo Gallery: Spencer County Fair 2022
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 17