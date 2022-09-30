Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Girlfriend’s Toddler Son Who Allegedly Suffered Cigarette Burn and ‘Severe Head Injury’

Featuring a motocross show, live performances, games, rides, and so much more, this year’s Spencer County Fair is has enough fun for the whole family and then some!. Things kicked of this past Wednesday, September 28th, however the fair is up and running until tomorrow evening. Be sure to stop by, and check out next week’s edition of the Spencer County Leader for details and pictures!

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO