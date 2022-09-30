Read full article on original website
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean
Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
Scientists surprised to learn Mexico mangroves have trapped carbon for millennia
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- According to new research, Mexican mangroves are playing a helpful role in fighting climate change because they have been trapping carbon for thousands of years. Researchers from the University of California, Riverside and University of California, San Diego began the study because they wanted to understand...
Good News Network
Australia’s Ocean Kelp Forest is Growing at Light Speed–Rivaling the Mighty Amazon for Absorbing CO2
Great forests of ocean kelp were found in a recent study to be between 4 and 11-times more productive than the most productive crops grown today like wheat, corn, and rice. On land, the fastest growth rates occur in the tropics, but in the ocean the most productive ecosystems are found in the temperate zones where cool, nutrient-rich waters create forests of golden, bull, and bamboo kelp that can grow 100 feet tall (35 meters).
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue a Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, says a new study. Last year, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
Scientists calculate how many ants live on earth and… yikes
To say we’re outnumbered is the understatement of the year.
Study: Ocean Acidification is Four Times Faster in the Arctic
As new information about the rapidly warming Arctic continue to emerge, a new study published last week in Science found that the Western Arctic Ocean is acidifying four times faster than other ocean basins. With oceans absorbing over a third of all carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, cases of ocean...
The climate crisis? We’ve been investigating it for more than 100 years
It reads like a summary of the year so far: drought in Europe, floods in Pakistan, and a high pressure system ‘stuck’ in the North Atlantic, disrupting normal weather patterns. And scientists blaming it all on climate change. But the Guardian article in question was not published in...
Study shows behavioral, physiological changes in ants disturbed by development, urban sprawl
Research by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology showed a common ant species undergoes physiological and behavioral changes in unnatural settings. "Consistent signatures of urban adaptation in a native, urban invader ant Tapinoma sessile," published in Molecular Ecology, included work by principal author Alexander...
Ocean Hotspots Forming Fast: Chain Reaction Started with Climate Change, Scientists Prove
By looking at the winds that affect the ocean currents heating these areas, University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have found the answer to the question of why and how ocean hotspots are forming so quickly. Later analysis shows that the chain reaction is started by climate change. Southern...
Watch as the Ocean Cleanup tackles the Great Pacific Garbage Patch
The Ocean Cleanup has released a new video showing how it is tackling the Great Pacific Garbage Patch with outstanding efficiency. The video stars the non-profit’s powerful machines and states that 10 of these systems would be enough to put a serious dent in the oceanic garbage problem. Tackling...
Scientists are disagreeing on the effects of invasive species
Originally introduced as ornamental plants in the early 20th century, Asian honeysuckle rapidly spread across the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. Deposit PhotosSome scientists want to document the positive impacts of alien species. Not everyone thinks this is new—or worthwhile.
Ocean oil pollution is growing — and not from oil spills
Oil spills may be dramatic and devastating, but they’re not the biggest contributor to ocean oil pollution — not by a long shot. A report released Wednesday gives that distinction to fossil fuel runoff from highways, parking lots, and other land-based infrastructure, mostly transportation related. According to the report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, “Oil in the Sea,” these sources are by far the largest and fastest-growing contributor to ocean oil pollution. At some 1.2 million metric tons per year — a very rough estimate, given large data gaps — the amount of oil that gets transferred from land to sea is at least an order of magnitude larger than the amount from any other source.
