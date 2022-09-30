ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Using Stolen Credit Card

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say on August 24th, two white men entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse. Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.
CARSON CITY, NV
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Alleged Identity Theft

Originally Published By: Roseville Police Department Facebook Page. “At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 19, Roseville Police officers stopped a car on southbound Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard. They knew the registered owner was on probation for fraud/identity theft and had an outstanding Placer County felony warrant for probation violation.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man

FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FERNLEY, NV
Man arrested for hitting woman during illegal sideshow in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting a woman during an illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend. Just after midnight on Oct. 2, officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of South McCarran Blvd. and Lakeside Drive on the report of a woman who'd been hit by a reckless driver.
RENO, NV
Police searching for elderly Reno woman who suffers from dementia

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers from dementia. Carol Lynne Lara was last seen at the Silver Legacy Casino in downtown Reno at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. She's...
RENO, NV
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
RENO, NV
Company raising money to assist victims of Gardnerville Vehicle Explosion

Nevada Paving has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families of four employees who were the victims of a serious workplace explosion on September 27. While filling roadway cracks at a residential area in Gardnerville, the equipment that heats the filler unexpectedly exploded and the men were covered in the extremely hot, sticky material.
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
12 people arrested after multiple illegal sideshow activities across Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) arrested 12 people after illegal sideshow activities across the Reno-Sparks area Friday night, police say. At around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, RPD and Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) responded to multiple street takeovers, sideshows and riots across Reno and Sparks.
RENO, NV
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 27-29 -cows, bears and kids causing problems

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 27-29, 2022. September 27. Bring...
QUINCY, CA
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night

(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

