The Burkina strongman kicked out in a coup
Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba came to power in a military coup eight months ago. He also trained at the Georges Namoano Military Academy in Po in southern Burkina.
Burkina junta chief urges putschists to 'come to their senses'
Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they claimed to have ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. Making his first comments since the putsch, Damiba in a written statement urged his rivals "to come to their senses to avoid a fratricidal war that Burkina Faso doesn't need".
Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday.
Self-Proclaimed Burkina Faso Leader Urges Supporters To Halt Attacks On French
The military captain who claims to have taken power from Burkina Faso’s interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba held a parade in the capital Ouagadougou on Sunday. But in a TV message after attacks on the French embassy, supporters of Captain Ibrahim Traore urged people to stop acts of “violence and vandalism” against France.
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
Airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kills civilians
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An airstrike in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region killed at least five civilians earlier this week as the revived war continues, according to humanitarian workers and an internal document seen by The Associated Press. The airstrike hit the town of Adi Daero in northwestern Tigray on Tuesday morning, also injuring 16 civilians and destroying several homes. An Ethiopian government-run Twitter account accuses the rival Tigray forces of “hiding its arms” in residential areas and said Ethiopia’s air force recently targeted the forces’ “military equipment and arsenal” in Adi Daero.
France Condemns Attacks On Embassy In Ouagadougou Following Military Coup
Angry demonstrators in Burkina Faso attacked the French embassy in the capital, Ouagadougou on Saturday, 1 October. They were protesting in support of the country’s new military leader, Ibrahim Traore and accused France of harbouring interim president Lt Col Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who was ousted on Friday. Uncertainty continued...
A new book reveals a NC journalist who witnessed history but avoided fame
A once prominent NC journalist has his lost story restored in a new book | Opinion
Bolsonaro and the right outperform, pushing Brazil into a runoff 'that will leave scars'
The surprise result of Sunday's presidential election shows a Brazil that remains highly polarized as it heads into an Oct. 30 runoff election.
Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any substantial change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders. The election includes races for various levels of government that...
Chile's Boric receives Israeli ambassador credentials after diplomatic tussle
SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador on Friday afternoon, two weeks after a diplomatic dispute after the ceremony was postponed due to the death of a young Palestinian.
Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect goes on trial at The Hague
One of the alleged masterminds and financiers of the 1994 Rwandan genocide has gone on trial at a UN tribunal in The Hague. Prosecutors say Félicien Kabuga aided and abetted hit squads in the slaughter of ethnic Tutsis, and used a radio station to incite hatred against them. Some...
Iran: Fifa called on to ban country from World Cup over women's rights
A rights group has called on Fifa to ban Iran from this year's World Cup after blocking women from watching games in their own country. Open Stadiums questioned why the country was being allowed to compete while "Iranian women remain locked out of our 'Beautiful Game'" by officials. The call...
Italy votes in its most right-wing government since World War II, as Giorgia Meloni sparks fears of fascism
Rome — Italians have voted in the country's most right-wing government since World War II. Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, and after the weekend vote she's set form a coalition government and become Italy's first female prime minister. As CBS News correspondent Chris...
