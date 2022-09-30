Read full article on original website
Related
Richfield High School changes attendance policy for athletic events
RICHFIELD, Minn. — Richfield High School is changing its policies for attending athletic events, following a shooting that injured two men near the school's homecoming football game last week. In a letter sent to families provided to KARE 11, school officials said the new policies will begin with tonight's...
How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 5
1. Rosemount (5-0) Defeated No. 5 Lakeville South 10-7 Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 5:45 left in the third quarter to tie the game at seven. Both defenses held until Rosemount kicker Maxwell Ritter hit a 35-yard field goal with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. ...
Minnesota prep football scores: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 35, Polk County West 15. Eden Valley-Watkins 48, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 15. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 43, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 6. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 53, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18. Murray County Central 27, Sleepy Eye 0. Nevis 64, Laporte 0. New Prague 55, Rochester John Marshall 6. New York Mills 20, Bagley...
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
Comments / 0