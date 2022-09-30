ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVOvermind

Five Best Religion-Based Movies

Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
Angie Thomas
CBS LA

Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest with John Irving and Jason Reynolds on Oct. 13

NEW YORK - Publisher Simon & Schuster (a Paramount Global sister company) has announced the lineup for it's fall AuthorFest, which brings conversations with celebrated authors to book festivals nationwide. Bestselling authors John Irving and Jason Reynolds will participate in a conversation moderated by Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp. Irving has just written "The Last Chairlift," his first novel in seven years. The author's previous works include "The World According to Garp" and "The Cider House Rules." Reynolds is the author of "Ain't Burned All the Bright," a unique mash-up of text and art for teens. Readers are invited to learn more about AuthorFest and to register for this special author event through their local book festival at SimonandSchuster.com.  AuthorFest events are staged seasonally.   
thesource.com

Authors Protest Publishers’ Law Suit Against the Internet Archive Library

A large and growing group of authors and creative professionals including Neil Gaiman, Naomi Klein, Cory Doctorow, Alyssa Milano, Lily Wachowski, and Tom Morello have signed a letter protesting the publishing industry’s lawsuit against the Internet Archive Library. The Internet Archive is a digital library of internet sites and...
Salon

“It’s painful”: Book publisher reflects on burning books — or rather book companies

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. No one listened better than Studs. For those of you old enough to remember, that's Studs Terkel, of course. The most notable thing about him in person, though, was this: the greatest interviewer of his moment, perhaps of any moment, never stopped talking, except, of course, when he was listening to produce one of his memorable bestselling oral histories — he essentially created the form — ranging from Working and Hard Times to The Good War.
techunwrapped.com

There are 2 books of The House of the Dragon and GoT that you probably did not know

The universe of Song of ice and fire It is one of the largest and most extensive we have seen in recent decades. This world created by George RR Martin rivals in level of detail George Lucas’s Star Wars, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, or even JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth folklore. As much as we learn about the events that take place in Westeros, it seems that we are left wanting more. But what can we do if we have already read the more than 4,000 pages that make up the saga of Song of ice and fire? We are in luck, because George RR Martin has more for us.
Idaho Capital Sun

‘The past echoes in the present’: A review of Ken Burns’ ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’

The three two-hour episodes of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, debuted on PBS beginning Sept. 18. Toward the end of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’ new documentary, the audience hears the last entry in the wartime diary of Anne Frank: “It’s a wonder I haven’t abandoned all my ideals, they seem so absurd and impractical. Yet I cling to them because I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
