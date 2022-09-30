Read full article on original website
Related
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress
As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
Tri-City Herald
How to Unlock Legendary Kiriko Skin for Overwatch 2
With the release of Overwatch 2 just around the corner, Blizzard is giving a chance for players to unlock a legendary Kiriko skin early. Known as the ninja hero and for her kitsune spirit, Kiriko is a support hero being added to the game during its debut on Oct. 4. Kiriko will be available for free for players who already own a copy of the original Overwatch, and, for those who don't, Kiriko can be instantly unlocked when the Overwatch 2 Season 1 Premium Battle Pass is purchased for $10.
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
WoW player impressively recreates WotLK in Unreal Engine 5, misses actual Wrath Classic launch
A version of Northrend good enough to secure a job offer for the Riot MMO
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Twitch is testing ‘elevated chats’ that let you pay to highlight a message
Twitch’s elevated chats look a lot like YouTube’s “super chats.” Like that feature, paying more will get your message featured for a longer interval, starting at $5 for 30 seconds and going up to $100 for 2.5 minutes in the spotlight. Those time intervals aren’t customizable for the time being.
ComicBook
Google Didn't Tell Game Developers About Stadia Shut Down
Today, Google officially announced an end to its Stadia streaming service. While the writing was on the wall for quite some time, there were still multiple games in development for the platform, including Tangle Tower. The game was set to release on the service in just two days and Tom Vian of SFB Games didn't find out until the news broke online. Vian shared his disappointment about the news on Twitter, where he called it "pretty upsetting." Old Skuul CEO Rebecca Heineman replied to Vian's Tweet, revealing that she was also unaware, and her studio had a game set to release on Stadia on November 1st.
The Google Stadia Storefront Has Already Been Stopped Operating
Every client who has bought hardware from the Google Store or any games or add-ons from the Stadia Store will be given a refund from Google. This news came somewhat of a surprise earlier today when Google announced that it would be closing down its cloud gaming service, Stadia. The...
techaiapp.com
Ubisoft Will Help Gamers Transfer Their Stadia Purchases to PC
The unexpected shutdown of Google Stadia urged developers to allow players to transfer game saves to other platforms. Google’s sudden decision to shut down servers of the streaming service prompts Ubisoft to respond to the need to move the Stadia games from cloud to PC through Ubisoft Connect, says Game Revolution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Twitch begins testing paid ‘Elevated Chat’ feature
Twitch will begin testing a way for its users to boost their chat messages on the platform. Called “Elevated Chat,” the “experiment” is meant to let users elevate their chat messages for a specific time using a one-time fee. The fees are presented in five different tiers ranging from 30 seconds to two and a half minutes, with fees ranging from $5 to $100.
Xbox Chaturdays 80: Xbox targeting more publishers & major Halo Infinite changes with Jez Corden
Episode 80 of Xbox Chaturdays goes live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Come join the conversation live!
Centre Daily
Google Reportedly Passed Up a Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Title
Google's Stadia Games and Entertainment division reportedly once scrapped plans for a platform-exclusive follow-up to Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding. According to a report by 9to5Google's Kyle Bradshaw, the proposed game was planned to be a single-player experience - a factor that seemingly motivated Stadia general manager Phil Harrison to cancel it as the company believed there was "no longer a market for solo experiences."
ComicBook
Ubisoft Confirms Plans to Support Google Stadia Users Amid Shutdown
With Google Stadia shutting down, those who still frequented the platform have been left evaluating other options for where they'll play their games. For those who had Stadia libraries that contained some Ubisoft titles, the publisher has good news. Ubisoft announced this week that it plans to offer Stadia users the opportunity to bring their games over from that platform to Ubisoft Connect where they can be played on the PC.
ComicBook
Apex Legends Rumor May Be Exciting News for Titanfall Fans
Apex Legends may be adding some new content that will please Titanfall fans. Apex Legends is one of the biggest games on the market right now as it is a direct competitor to Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Despite sharing such a big audience, it has managed to hold its own thanks to its refined gameplay that's rooted in the Titanfall universe. Following the news that Titanfall 2 didn't meet commercial standards for EA, Respawn pivoted to the battle royale genre with this free-to-play game that has managed to last an incredibly long time and stay relevant thanks to new content drops.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming Very Soon
The first look at some polished Dead Space remake gameplay is coming very soon. Dead Space is a pretty seminal piece of horror in the video game medium. It took the ideas of games like Resident Evil and launched them into space, creating some of the most unnerving and disgusting atmospheres seen in gaming at that time. As a new horror IP, it quickly became a massive success and one of EA's most prominent franchises during that time. Dead Space 2 was arguably even better as it expanded the scale of the game and added even scarier moments, such as the infamous eye sequence. Dead Space 3 wasn't received as highly as the others, but many still enjoyed it, especially with the addition of co-op.
Android Headlines
Opinion: The Failure Of Stadia Is A Major Bummer
Stadia was a failure. At this point, a statement like that is no longer an opinion uttered by internet trolls wistfully hoping for Stadia’s downfall anytime the service was mentioned. It is now an unfortunate fact. And that sucks. It’s a major bummer to see Stadia become a failure because it was truly great in many ways.
IGN
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster Reportedly In the Works Alongside a Multiplayer Game
A remaster of 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly in the works for PS5 alongside a brand-new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. As reported by VGC and MP1ST, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, in which we previously asked if that was worth its $70 price tag just nine years after its release, looks to be soon joined by an updated version Aloy's first adventure on PS4.
Google Officially Announces the Demise of Stadia, Surprising Nobody
Google's cloud gaming service Stadia began to release its final death rattles on Thursday as the company announced that it will end support for the platform in January of 2023, including a full refund of all Stadia hardware, games, and DLC purchased through the Stadia and Google stores. This announcement...
Comments / 0