spectrumnews1.com
100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA
LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
change-links.org
davisvanguard.org
NBC Bay Area
thecougarpress.org
spectrumnews1.com
Courthouse News Service
