Los Angeles, CA

100% disabled vets won't be eligible for VA housing coming to West LA

LOS ANGELES — On and off for the last few years, the sidewalk along San Vicente Blvd in Brentwood has been home to army veteran Joshua Petitt. “This is where I used to live. I used to live in a tent right here on the sidewalk,” Petitt said. “It was weird. It was kind of being back in Iraq. People were being run over by cars, people were being killed out here. I mean, it was crazy.”
J.R. Heimbigner

New program would give Californians hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KTLA

USPS to hire hundreds of Californians ahead of holiday season

The United States Postal Service is planning on hiring hundreds of Californians over the next several weeks as the holiday season kicks into full gear. At least 500 postal workers are needed in Los Angeles alone, USPS officials said. The Postal Service will be holding multiple “mega hiring” events across L.A. County in an effort […]
KGET

Do you agree with California’s new jaywalking law?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting next year, California will decriminalize safe jaywalking. Assembly Bill 2147, also known as The Freedom To Walk Act, was introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. This comes after activists argued jaywalking rules disproportionately affected low-income residents and people of color. Data shows Black […]
HeySoCal

LA County reports 2,600 new COVID infections for three-day period

Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
FOX40

Asm. Kevin McCarty on vetoed Kindergarten related bills

(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the veto of a pair of Kindergarten-related bills by Governor Gavin Newsom. AB-1973, authored by Asm. McCarty, would have expanded the school day for Kindergarten students at California public schools. SB-70, authored by Sen. Susan Rubio […]
change-links.org

Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?

Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
citywatchla.com

L.A. Animal Services—a “Ticking Time Bomb,” and the Hypocrisy of “No Kill

Animals are reportedly being kept in cages, crates, rolling cages and any containers available as permanent housing and are doubled, tripled and quadrupled in each. Also, unaltered males and females are not being separated, which can lead to violent incidents. Our L.A. City shelters have become guilty of the same hoarding and animal cruelty that it is the duty of LAAS to prosecute.
davisvanguard.org

LA Metro Conditions Need to Be Fixed to Move Forward

LOS ANGELES – With new Metro projects underway and the pandemic winding down, the future looks bright for Los Angeles’s public transit system. Some predictions indicate that it could become a great alternative to driving vehicles in LA traffic and rising gas costs. However, with the poor conditions of the current public transit system, low ridership and a lack of open commerce in the stations, there is reason to believe that without these inherent problems being fixed, mistakes will be repeated and the billions of tax-payer dollars being used to fund these future projects may go to waste.
thecougarpress.org

Ventura teachers protest, negotiate and dispute over one percent raise

“If you want s***** teachers to do this, give s***** pay. If you want teachers who give a d*** and are here for the kids and work hard, pay more,” said an anonymous Ventura Unified Student District teacher. On Aug. 23, Ventura Unified School District employees gathered for VUSD’s...
spectrumnews1.com

Cedars-Sinai sued for discrimination by fired Armenian employee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee is suing the hospital, alleging she was wrongfully fired in June after 24 years at the facility on a pretext of stealing a Russian tea set in order to hide management’s discriminatory reasons. The Los Angeles Superior Court...
Courthouse News Service

Ringleader of student-visa scam for rich Chinese sentenced to 4 years

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The mastermind of a scheme that faked admission tests, transcripts and essays for wealthy Chinese students to get admitted to U.S. colleges and obtain student visas was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Yi "Brian" Chen, 35, was also ordered to pay $400,000 in...
