ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Report: Ole Miss RB Zach Evans Expected to Play Against Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZknd_0iH7szHD00

The Rebels' running back room will enter Saturday's ranked-matchup against Kentucky at full health.

Zach Evans, Ole Miss' second-leading rusher, is now expected to play against the Wildcats, according to Chuck Rounsaville of On3's Ole Miss Spirit . Evans exited Ole Miss' previous game against Tulsa due to a hip pointer, his status for this weekend was up in the air throughout most of game week.

The TCU transfer has racked up 365 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 59 attempts this season. The Rebels lead the SEC in rushing yards (1,123) and average 280.75 yards-per-game on the feet.

Evans is a big piece to Ole Miss' run-heavy offense, alongside freshman Quinshon Judkins, who has a team-best 429 rushing yards and five scores through four games.

Kickoff between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss is set for noon EST and will air on ESPN.

Wildcats Today will provide a full injury report ahead of Kentucky's road tilt in Oxford against the Rebels.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Saturday will be a homecoming for UK defenders Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones

Mark Stoops is looking for his first road win against an SEC West opponent

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Kentucky MBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

Kentucky men's basketball has officially released its full 2022-23 regular season schedule: The regular season will officially kickoff for the Wildcats on Nov. 7, as the Howard Bison come to Rupp Arena. Five of UK's first seven games will be at home.  Kentucky will play six perennial ...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Local
Kentucky Football
State
South Carolina State
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Baseball's 2023 SEC Schedule Announced

The Southeastern Conference has re-released its official 2023 baseball schedule.  The season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play, followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The first weekend of SEC series is March 17-19, and the regular season concludes May 18-20. The ...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Espn#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Tcu#Sec
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Falls to No. 13 in Latest AP Poll

Kentucky dropped six spots to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following its 22-19 loss to Ole Miss.  The Rebels moved up five spots to No. 9 with the win. The Wildcats remain one of seven SEC teams ranked in the latest poll:  1. Alabama 2. Georgia  8. Tennessee 9. Ole Miss ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
436
Followers
320
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy