Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns

MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
RICHMOND, KY
wdrb.com

Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
FRANKFORT, KY
rejournals.com

RealSource Properties acquires 228-unit apartment community in Lexington market

RealSource Properties has acquired The Mill at Georgetown for $47 million, an apartment community in Georgetown, Kentucky, in the growing Lexington-Fayette MSA. The Mill at Georgetown offers 228 townhouse-style apartments with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom unit layouts. Located at 115 Magnolia Drive, the property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man who died in Versailles Road motorcycle crash identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 10/4/22, 7:59 a.m. Dylan George, a 25-year-old man, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a helmet. His death was ruled accidental. 10/4/22, 7:54 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
LEXINGTON, KY

