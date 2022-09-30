Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WTVQ
Boonesboro Boogie Car Show rides back to town
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Boonesboro Boogie Car Show is riding back into town this weekend. The car show will be held at Fort Boonesborough State Park on Oct. 7-9. More than 1,000 cars are expected and food and swap vendors will be onsite as well. The cost to...
WTVQ
Ashley Outlet opens in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s first Ashley Outlet has opened its doors in Richmond, celebrating with a ribbon cutting last Friday morning. Located at 830 Eastern Bypass, the new Ashley Outlet spans 34,000 square feet filled with items for your living room, bedroom, dining room, home office or outdoors. The store also has mattresses, kids’ furniture, accent furniture and home décor.
WTVQ
Sheridan’s celebrates 60 years in Versailles
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — Known for its book production since first opening its doors in 1962, Sheridan‘s in Versailles is marking its 60th anniversary in October. Then-owner Randy McNally selected a 25-acre site to build the general printing and book manufacturing business, starting out as a 300,000-square-foot building with 23 employees. In its early days, the business also produced accordion fold road maps and atlases. It was also the first in the world to install an automated index machine, performing the cutting and labeling of thumb indexes in dictionaries, according to a press release.
Tasting tradition at Keeneland Track Kitchen
A day at Keeneland probably starts closer to the afternoon when the races are going, but for some people the day starts earlier at the Keeneland Track Kitchen.
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
WTVQ
Richmond’s annual Millstone Festival returns
MADISON COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- A big festival returned to Richmond this weekend. The second annual Millstone Festival brought hundreds to the city. The festival gets its’ name from a local park, named for a collection of millstones found in the county. The event included more than 130 food and...
wdrb.com
Police say Frankfort woman locked 4-year-olds in room for 15 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort woman is in custody after she locked two 4-year-old children alone in a room for 15 hours, forcing them to use the bathroom on the floor. According to court documents, 25-year-old Carly Erlewein was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department...
pethelpful.com
Dogs at Kentucky Dog Day Care Sneak Into the Pool for a Swim and We Can't Stop Laughing
A dog boutique and daycare in Lexington, KY, known on TikTok as @southernbarker, had a little bit of an accident one day. Nothing terrible so worry not! A few dogs got into trouble, just like kids. Employees at this doggy day care were cleaning the area and leading the dogs...
WKYT 27
Family of missing eastern Ky. man desperate for answers five months after disappearance
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- May 9 was the last time Charles Prater’s family says they saw their son and brother. Fast forward nearly five months later, and they are still waiting for him to come home. “Everyday you go outside and you’re like, ‘Oh is he going to...
lakercountry.com
Late UK/Laurel County Great Lisa Collins to be Honored on December 10th
Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had passed away at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni Distinguished Hall...
kentuckytoday.com
School administrator takes stand against suggested pronouns, keeping parents in dark
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (KT) – An Anderson County educator, who is also a Kentucky Baptist pastor, is taking a moral stand on the issue of being told to refer to students by their suggested pronouns and not being allowed to tell the child’s parents if the request was made.
rejournals.com
RealSource Properties acquires 228-unit apartment community in Lexington market
RealSource Properties has acquired The Mill at Georgetown for $47 million, an apartment community in Georgetown, Kentucky, in the growing Lexington-Fayette MSA. The Mill at Georgetown offers 228 townhouse-style apartments with a choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom unit layouts. Located at 115 Magnolia Drive, the property is a 30-minute drive to downtown Lexington.
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
WTVQ
Man who died in Versailles Road motorcycle crash identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 10/4/22, 7:59 a.m. Dylan George, a 25-year-old man, died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. He was not wearing a helmet. His death was ruled accidental. 10/4/22, 7:54 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene of the...
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
