FC Dallas Drops Match to Colorado 1-0

FC Dallas had an opportunity to clinch a first-round home game with a win over Colorado on October 1 but could not hold off an aggressive, offensive effort by the Rapids, losing 1-0. The loss largely takes playoff positioning out of FC Dallas’s hands, with the season’s final game ahead next weekend.
Broncos getting familiar with an old friend of the past

The Denver Broncos are becoming familiar with an old friend in 2022 after their recent loss to their division rival the Las Vegas Raiders. That old friend, the injury bug. We have talked about this so much, but it always seems to end up making yet another appearance, each and every season. They [injury bug] are like that one friend that only comes around when they need something. In this case, they need the Broncos to be worse.
