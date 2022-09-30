Read full article on original website
Teen from hurricane-hit Florida catches HR, meets Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — A mother-son trip to a major league game for a Florida family in need of diversion after their home was hit by Hurricane Ian turned into much more on Tuesday afternoon. Samantha Sheffield and 14-year-old son Braylon were in town from storm-ravaged Fort...
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
FC Dallas Drops Match to Colorado 1-0
FC Dallas had an opportunity to clinch a first-round home game with a win over Colorado on October 1 but could not hold off an aggressive, offensive effort by the Rapids, losing 1-0. The loss largely takes playoff positioning out of FC Dallas’s hands, with the season’s final game ahead next weekend.
Denver Broncos: 3 potential replacements for Javonte Williams after ACL tear
Not only did the Denver Broncos lose the game yesterday, but they also lost their starting running back, Javonte Williams,
Broncos getting familiar with an old friend of the past
The Denver Broncos are becoming familiar with an old friend in 2022 after their recent loss to their division rival the Las Vegas Raiders. That old friend, the injury bug. We have talked about this so much, but it always seems to end up making yet another appearance, each and every season. They [injury bug] are like that one friend that only comes around when they need something. In this case, they need the Broncos to be worse.
