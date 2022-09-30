Read full article on original website
Related
wgxa.tv
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extends gas tax suspension following Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an order extending the state's suspension of the gas tax. Citing concerns over supply chain issues following Hurricane Ian, the gas tax will now be suspended through November 11, 2022. The new order calls attention to recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian, stating the southeast could experience further supply chain issues and even higher demand for fuel supplies.
wgxa.tv
Libertarians hope to make difference in tight election year
The major party candidates running for Georgia’s top elected positions have become household names, but when voters enter their polling places next month, they will encounter some names that have not been blaring from their TV speakers or plastered across their social media feeds. The Libertarian Party of Georgia...
wgxa.tv
Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2015 Bibb County murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County murder conviction has been upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court. Curtis Jackson was found guilty of malice murder in September 2018 in connection to the October 2015 shooting death of Vernard Mays. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The trial court denied a 2019 motion for a new trial. Following that hearing, Jackson appealed, claiming the trial court failed to tell the jury that they must find corroboration for an accomplice's testimony and that they failed to excuse a juror for cause.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
MILITARY SALUTE: USS Georgia Returns to Kings Bay
KINGS BAY, Ga. - The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Sep. 22, for the first time in 790 days. During the forward-deployment, the crew supported U.S. Africa, Central and European Combatant Commands. It included transits through the...
wgxa.tv
13-year-old Middle Georgian lands big record deal
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- At just 13 years old Middle Georgia native Avery Brown is signing a record deal with 2x Grammy award winner and multi-platinum producer Drumma Boy of Drum Squad Production. Saturday friends and family celebrated this momentous achievement with a proclamation, but Brown says he is just getting started.
Comments / 0