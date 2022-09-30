ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

A working smoke alarm can mean the difference between life and death

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235cfw_0iH7sQZu00

When it comes to a house fire, a smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death. ABC7 News recently tagged along as the Oakland Fire Department installed donated Kidde alarms inside homes in several neighborhoods. Here's a look at Operation Save A Life .

"Operation Save A Life is a community program designed to help generate awareness about the need to install working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms," said Kidde Marketing & Communications Manager Sharon Cooksey, who was on-site during the walk through the community. "We know that working smoke alarms help to save lives, in fact, they double your chance of being able to escape and survive a house fire."

"Every year, we partner with Kidde and we receive a free allotment of smoke alarms to distribute within the community," said Charleton D. Lightfoot Sr., Oakland Fire Department MPA Lieutenant of Fire.

"We donate annually around 4,500 alarms into the Bay Area. Kidde believes, through Operation Save A Life, that no family should ever have to choose between food and fire safety," shared Cooksey, who has visited with Bay Area fire departments the last three years as the spokesperson for this program.

"The fire department is going to be that emergency responder source that's going to show up after we've been notified that a fire occurs," Lightfoot said. "But the first responder on scene is that smoke alarm. The Operation Save A Life program gives us an opportunity to go out and engage with the community and walk into the residence and walk them through some important fire safety tips."

"So actually one of the firefighters, John, approached me and said, 'Hey, we're in the area and we are installing fire alarms, would you be interested?'" said Alfie, Oakland resident and Kidde alarm recipient. "And I was very happy that he approached me, and I said, 'Yes, come on in and let's see what you can do.' He installed them and now I have brand new fire alarms."

"Every alarm, whether it's hard-wired or battery powered, needs to be replaced at least every 10 years," Cooksey said while showing one of the Kidde smoke alarms. "The whole alarm, the whole alarm, not just the batteries. These feature a built-in, 10-year battery, no battery changes ever over the lifetime of the alarm."

"The smoke alarm that we have here, they all have a date on them of when they are expired, and this one says, actually, July 2010," Lightfoot said. "The good thing about the smoke alarms we're putting in today, they're 10 year smoke alarms. Some of the homes that we entered into, we identified that there were no operating smoke alarms. So in the event that there's a fire, this resident had no way of being alerted to make it out safely. And so, we identified that these are definitely homes that benefit from the program today."

The lieutenant feels the day's work made progress to saving lives of community members and firefighters.

Cooksey, meanwhile, encouraged action.

"Please, everyone, look up right now and remind yourself to check your alarms and make sure that they're still working," she said. "Look up on the ceiling and tell me if you've checked that alarm in the past 10 years, or has it been replaced in the past ten years. And here's a really, good key: is it still white? If it's no longer this brilliant white, like it is when it comes out of the box, if it's tan, if it's beige, if it's yellow, or brown, it is probably time to replace it."

Lightfoot shared some final tips.

"If you have a smoke alarm in your home, please take the time to check it once a month," he said. "If you can't reach it and it's high, if you have broomstick nearby, use it to activate the button. Also, every six months, dust it off. We don't want anything to interrupt that smoke alarm to function properly. Dust off your smoke alarms every six months, check it once a month, help us save lives, stay prepared, and promote fire safety."

"If people are interested in how to get one of our donated smoke alarms, please contact your local fire department and ask them if you qualify. They have many, many programs to help people who just can't afford to get a smoke alarm or who don't have the resources to install and maintain them, like senior citizens or someone with special needs." Cooksey and Kidde are proud community partners working toward Building A Better Bay Area with ABC7 and our firefighters.

"Thank you for letting us in your home and remember, be safe, make sure you have functioning smoke alarms within the home, and if you don't, reach out to your local fire service agency and see what type of support or assistance can be provided," said Lightfoot.

Alfie expressed gratitude after the installation, "Thank you for coming out and doing this. Every little bit helps. I appreciate it."

It's important work and this is the 10th year that ABC7 has had the privilege of partnering in the Operation Save A Life campaign along with Kidde, which is part of our Prepare NorCal Disaster Preparedness initiative.

For more information, visit www.kidde.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Survivors on impact of Tubbs Fire five years later

(KRON) — The 2017 Tubbs Fire that ravaged Napa and Sonoma counties was the most destructive wildfire in California state history at the time. Around 6,000 buildings were burned to the ground and more than 20 people were killed. It took four months to contain every inch of the blaze that spanned 36,000 acres. Although […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Commercial Building Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters said on their Twitter account Sunday night they're on the scene of a fire at a commercial structure in the 1800 block of Monterey Highway. They said there were no injuries at that time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Life And Death#Fire Alarms#Abc7 News#Operation Save A Life
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City

Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow

SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
HAYWARD, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy