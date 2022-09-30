ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township

A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Authorities identify fifth victim of fatal Mercer County house fire

Authorities in Mercer County have officially identified the last of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township last month. According to a media release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the remains of an adult male found in the burned rubble of a home on District Road on September 16 have been identified as those of 43-year-old Brian Morris of McGaheysville, Virginia.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland

A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing girl, assault rifle, cocaine, found during drug bust focused on Lawrence County juvenile

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A missing girl, cocaine and multiple firearms were found during a search warrant execution that was focused on a Lawrence County juvenile. Officials from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office said they were investigating the juvenile, who was believed to be involved in the sale of drugs and possessed illegal firearms.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash

Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy