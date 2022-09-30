Read full article on original website
Woman accused of hitting victim with car arrested on warrant
An Akron woman accused of hitting a woman with her car in September was arrested Monday on a warrant for felonious assault.
Man who took body to Youngstown police station arraigned
A Nov. 7 trial date before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was set for Jacques Peterman-OIiver, who was arraigned before Magistrate Tim Welsh on a charge of murder for the Aug. 26 shooting death of Cameron Dyer, 36.
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.
Youngstown police arrest 5, find guns after spotting car used in shooting
Reports said police pulled over a car early Saturday that was suspected of being used in an earlier shooting and arrested five men on gun charges. Officers also reported finding four guns, drugs and cash.
Suspect threw boiling water on man in wheelchair: report
A man is in jail Saturday morning suspected of throwing boiling water on a victim in a wheel chair, according to Warren police.
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
WFMJ.com
Authorities identify fifth victim of fatal Mercer County house fire
Authorities in Mercer County have officially identified the last of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township last month. According to a media release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the remains of an adult male found in the burned rubble of a home on District Road on September 16 have been identified as those of 43-year-old Brian Morris of McGaheysville, Virginia.
WFMJ.com
Portage County man sues Trumbull County communities for allegedly violating sunshine law
Four civil lawsuits have been settled in Trumbull County after a Portage County man sought legal action over what he said are transparency violations in public meetings. Brian Ames of Portage County has over 20 lawsuits filed against local governments in Ohio alleging they've violated open meeting laws. Ames' cases...
Poland landlord accused of grabbing woman inappropriately
A Poland man is in the Mahoning County Jail, accused of inappropriately touching a woman who leases property from him.
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland
A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
WFMJ.com
Beaver Township woman accused of throwing hot beverage at husband, endangering children
A Beaver Township woman has been arrested after police say she assaulted her husband by throwing a thermos filled with a hot beverage at him. Beaver Police were contacted by Mercy Health Police's Boardman Campus in reference to a male victim of domestic violence. Upon arrival, police observed the male...
Youngstown woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
Missing girl, assault rifle, cocaine, found during drug bust focused on Lawrence County juvenile
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A missing girl, cocaine and multiple firearms were found during a search warrant execution that was focused on a Lawrence County juvenile. Officials from the Lawrence County district attorney’s office said they were investigating the juvenile, who was believed to be involved in the sale of drugs and possessed illegal firearms.
WFMJ.com
Newton Township mom accused of beating, slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Bond is set at $50,000 for a Trumbull County woman accused of administering excessive punishment to a child. According to a complaint filed by a Trumbull County Sheriff's Deputy, 27-year-old Amber McElravy threw her five-year-old son across a room, slammed him to the ground, and continuously struck him with a belt.
WFMJ.com
Firefighters return to Valley after search and rescue following Florida hurricane
After working five days searching for survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida, a team of firefighters began the journey back to the Mahoning Valley on Monday. Firefighters from Calcutta, Liverpool Township, and Milton Township left for the Fort Myers Beach area last Thursday to assist in Operation Hurricane Ian Search & Rescue for Fort Myers Beach.
WFMJ.com
125 MPH police chase results in Trumbull County turnpike crash
Several charges have been filed against a Cleveland man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit for ten miles along the Ohio Turnpike that resulted in a traffic crash and foot chase in Trumbull County. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department, deputies patrolling just west of Windham on...
Hot liquid, threats hurled at man in Warren
A man was treated at the hospital after he said that someone threatened to shoot him and threw hot liquid in his face.
YPD officers responded in seconds to downtown homicide
Police played video surveillance Friday showing how fast officers responded to a homicide downtown earlier this month.
Man eats pizza during arrest in Hubbard
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
