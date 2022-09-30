Authorities in Mercer County have officially identified the last of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township last month. According to a media release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the remains of an adult male found in the burned rubble of a home on District Road on September 16 have been identified as those of 43-year-old Brian Morris of McGaheysville, Virginia.

MERCER COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO