Air Pollution

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
California is experiencing seasonal weather extremes as many of the state’s firefighters work to contain and put out multiple wildfires. Now though, as drought conditions fan the blazes’ growth, California residents elsewhere experienced a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night. According to Fox News, the minor earthquake caused...
The storm is expected to bring steady rain to the northern two-thirds of California for a longer period of time
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
A wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada mountains is creating hazardous conditions in Northern California, choking the air with smoke as strong winds complicate firefighting efforts.
This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
Two Northern California wildfires are growing and some residents have been told to leave, officials say.
Parts of California may face rolling power blackouts as a result of the ongoing heatwave scorching the state.
