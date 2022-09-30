ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

South Lincoln Stabbing Monday Afternoon

A man was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon near 40th and Highway 2. The news release from LPD is below. This is a developing story and KLIN will provide updates as information is available. Lincoln Police Investigating Stabbing at South Lincoln Apartment. The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire crews respond to car fire in Fairbury late Monday night

FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury responded to a car fire late Monday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle in flames just a few blocks from downtown Fairbury. Crews arrived at the scene near 3rd and H streets to find a silver SUV parked...
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice City officials approve study of Court Street

BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice is taking another run at possible improvements to the Court Street corridor through the downtown. Years ago, a study was completed by an Omaha firm, RDG… that included the suggestion of relocating Court Street through-traffic one block south of the downtown, but it largely sat on the shelf. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says a $37,000 professional services agreement, with Olsson, Inc. would revisit that issue.
BEATRICE, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'

The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute

The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business

PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klin.com

15 Year Old Lincoln Girl Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death

Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the City’s latest murder. Police were called to an apartment near 40th and Highway 2 around 4:00 Monday afternoon and found that 70 year old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says 15 year old...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE

