klkntv.com
Three hospitalized, five displaced after north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Five residents were displaced Monday morning after a fire at an apartment complex near North 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. A caller first reported the fire around 10:17 a.m. saying they could see flames and smoke from outside of the building. Crews battled the blaze...
York News-Times
5 Lincoln residents, 1 Omaha man identified as victims in 'worst crash in recent memory'
Five Lincoln residents and an Omaha man have been identified as the victims killed early Sunday morning in what Lincoln Police officials called "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." Jonathan Kurth, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, was driving his Honda Accord east on Randolph Street near 56th Street before...
klin.com
South Lincoln Stabbing Monday Afternoon
A man was found stabbed to death Monday afternoon near 40th and Highway 2. The news release from LPD is below. This is a developing story and KLIN will provide updates as information is available. Lincoln Police Investigating Stabbing at South Lincoln Apartment. The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a...
KETV.com
Person pulled from water in 'extremely critical condition' following lawn mower incident at Miller Park
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was pulled from the water in 'extremely critical condition' Monday afternoon at Omaha's Miller Park, officials said. Omaha police said a male driving a lawn mower landed in the water. As rescue crews pulled him from the water, he needed CPR. Miller Park is...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire crews respond to car fire in Fairbury late Monday night
FAIRBURY, NE — Authorities in Fairbury responded to a car fire late Monday night. The call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle in flames just a few blocks from downtown Fairbury. Crews arrived at the scene near 3rd and H streets to find a silver SUV parked...
KETV.com
OFD launches arson investigation after battling large fire on N. 13th St.
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department has launched an arson investigation after crews battled a structure fire on N. 13th Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters found fires in multiple areas to the south of the building. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away across the metro.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice City officials approve study of Court Street
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice is taking another run at possible improvements to the Court Street corridor through the downtown. Years ago, a study was completed by an Omaha firm, RDG… that included the suggestion of relocating Court Street through-traffic one block south of the downtown, but it largely sat on the shelf. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says a $37,000 professional services agreement, with Olsson, Inc. would revisit that issue.
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle drives through dining room of new Plattsmouth business
PLATTSMOUTH-A vehicle drove through two Plattsmouth businesses Saturday morning. Papa Reno Pizza located at 2202 8th Ave. in Plattsmouth had their soft opening earlier this week. According to their Facebook page they will be closed the remainder of the day as they assess the situation of a vehicle driving completely through their dining room.
KETV.com
La Vista Police: Gunman chases after woman at apartment leasing office
La Vista Police say a man with a gun chased after a woman at a leasing office Monday night. Officers said it happened at an apartment complex near 87th & Brentwood Streets. They said the woman was able to get away uninjured. La Vista Police say they know who they're...
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
klin.com
15 Year Old Lincoln Girl Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death
Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the City’s latest murder. Police were called to an apartment near 40th and Highway 2 around 4:00 Monday afternoon and found that 70 year old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says 15 year old...
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with SWAT team, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Monday after a two-hour standoff with a SWAT team in northwest Lincoln. Just after 3:20 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Northwest 54th and Superior Streets after a caller reported that their neighbor was outside yelling and waving a gun around.
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
