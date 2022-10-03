ABC7's 13th year with Operation Save A Life, celebrating 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week

ABC7 is proud to team up with Kidde and The Home Depo t to present the, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning.

As part of Kidde's ongoing Cause for Alarm efforts, they are proud to sponsor Operation Save a Life.

Each year in October, communities throughout North America celebrate the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)'s Fire Prevention Week, the oldest running public health observance in the U.S. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

Operation Save A Life builds on Fire Prevention Week and provides support throughout the month of October. This fire safety program kicks off in early October with a press conference, where Kidde generously donates thousands of smoke and CO alarms to support local fire departments. These units are then distributed out into the community and help raise awareness among the public.

Look for our educational campaign on-air, including safety tips on how to help prevent fires and carbon monoxide poisoning in your home or business, information on correct alarm installation and operation, and tips on how to establish a fire safety plan for your family.