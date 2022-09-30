Read full article on original website
Professional Bull Riders in Lincoln Saturday
It’s time to grab life by the horns – literally! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bucking their way into Lincoln for a rip-roaring event suitable for the entire family. PBR features the world’s best bull riders, and the organization is coming to Lincoln for the third time,...
Indiana at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska defeated Indiana 35-21 on Saturday. Take a look at some pictures from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
City’s Electric Scooter Program Resumes Operations
The City’s electric scooter program has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average trip duration was 12 minutes with an average distance of .95...
Update on LES’s Florida Operations
Lincoln Electric System sent 20 personnel to help restore power to hurricane-stricken Florida. The team is working with six members from Grand Island in New Smyrna Beach, on Florida’s eastern shore. LES members are largely working in blind alley areas, which are narrow lanes and areas around buildings that...
Nebraska-Purdue Kickoff Time Announced
Nebraska football has added another night game to the fall. The Big Ten Conference announced another week of kickoff times Monday morning. The Huskers will travel to Purdue Oct. 15 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time. Including this Friday’s 6 p.m. start, Nebraska will have three consecutive night games and...
Mayor Gaylor Baird Delivers 2022 State of the City
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird delivered her State of the City speech on the morning of October 4th. In it, she discussed the challenges the city faced during the pandemic but also how the capital has managed to pull itself out of the worldwide misery. “While many cities across the country...
Stan Parker To Announce Candidacy for Lincoln Mayor
According to an e-mail to the KLIN News Room, former Husker Stan Parker will announce his candidacy for Lincoln Mayor at a Wednesday morning news conference. The event is scheduled for 11 am and Parker will be joined by Tom Osborne. KLIN News will cover the event.
Don’t Worry, Be Happy
Be happy, you deserved it. It doesn’t matter if you started watching Husker football 45 days or 45 years ago. You deserve to feel joy after enduring what this program has been through. The players, the coaches, and yet another sold-out crowd sure were on Saturday night once the...
UPDATE: Homicide Victim Identified
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Lincoln Police arrested Joshua Larsen of Lincoln after the body of another man was found inside a home near 65th and Madison. The victim has been identified as Robert Aguirre. Officers responded to a welfare check call around at 2:30 AM and found Larsen with a...
Former Husker Mark Pelini Killed in Indiana Crash
Former Cornhusker Mark Pelini was killed in a two-vehicle car crash that claimed three lives on the night of Sunday, Oct. 2. He was 31 years old. At approximately 7:55 PM, Indiana State Police Dispatch received word of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving two vehicles. Investigation found that an SUV that Pelini was driving hit a deer, crossed the center median, and then collided with a pickup truck.
15 Year Old Lincoln Girl Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death
Lincoln Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the City’s latest murder. Police were called to an apartment near 40th and Highway 2 around 4:00 Monday afternoon and found that 70 year old Jesse Gilmer had been stabbed to death. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says 15 year old...
Early Voting By Mail For November General Election Begins
Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced Tuesday that his office has started to mail early vote ballots for the November 8th General Election. Voters who have requested that their ballot be mailed to them should start to receive their ballots by the end of this week. Shively reminded voters...
Chicago Women Arrested in Seward County Drug Bust
A car was stopped in Seward Count on Saturday, October 1, for driving with an obscured license plate. A probable cause search was conducted on the car, and the search resulted in a secret stash of 24.65 pounds of cocaine and 12.35 grams of OxyContin. The driver and passenger, Samantha...
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
Three People Hospitalized After Lincoln Apartment Fire
Three people were sent to the hospital after a four unit apartment building caught fire near 44th and Cornhusker around 10:30 Monday morning. “We had one adult transported to the hospital and we had two minors transported,” says Battalion Chief Curt Faust. “We’re looking at some smoke inhalation and some minor burns, non life-threatening injuries.”
