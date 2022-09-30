Read full article on original website
Related
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
Here Are The Road Closures For Sunday’s Half Marathon In D.C.
Bright and early on Sunday morning, participants will start running in the D.C. Half Marathon, which loops around East Potomac Park and the Tidal Basin, and snakes all the way up to Massachusetts Ave near Rock Creek Park. Metro won’t be opening early for the event and there’s no onsite parking — though the organizers say limited street parking will be available around the National Mall.
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0