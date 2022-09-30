Read full article on original website
San Diego International Film Festival | Oct 2022
SAN DIEGO — The 21st annual San Diego International Film Festival returns to San Diego for 5 days, October 19-23, with films from all over the world. Each year the San Diego International Film Festival receives submissions from over 3000 independent filmmakers from approximately 65 countries. “We really are...
San Diego Police force unsheltered people to take down tents during the day
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are now ordering people to remove their tents from city streets and sidewalks during daylight hours. However, because there aren't enough shelter beds available, people will be allowed to put up their tents at night. Enforcement began October 3, but according to the...
Rainfall totals are below average even as San Diego saw 3 major rain events
SAN DIEGO — In Southern California we measure our rainfall from October 1 until the end of September and as you would expect the numbers are below average for this past season. The official rainfall total in San Diego is over 30% below average for the rainy season and...
Free emergency pet kit giveaway at Woodland Park in San Marcos Saturday, Oct. 8
Supervisor Desmond allocated $25,000 to San Diego County, Dept. of Animal Services for a free emergency pet giveaway Oct. 8, 9A-11A! Visit: supervisorjimdesmond.com.
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fourth consecutive day
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.424. The average price has risen 18 consecutive days and 31 of the past 32, increasing $1.202, including...
Volunteers needed to help 'beautify' Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Volunteers are being sought for Beautify Chula Vista Day, an annual event staged by the City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities Network. City Environmental Services Manager Manuel Medrano explained, “You take pride in your city and you want to make sure...
Voter information pamphlets go out for Nov. general election
SAN DIEGO — Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should receive the pamphlet by Oct. 7. The...
