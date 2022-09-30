Honors/CaptainshipHonorable mention ALL-ACC / ACC offensive lineman of week @NCUN (W 35-25) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) LG Starter, RS Sr. Possesses good size and strength at 6’3 ½” with a heavier, athletic build. Weighing in at 321, and having a thicker body, an OG who plugs up gaps in the offensive line with his wide frame and puts his best work on film throughout the run game. In the run game, he is a very physical and competitive player that plays through the whistle from snap to finish. At the snap, average off the ball, however makes up for this with good leverage due to good flexibility in the knees, sinkage of hips, and is able to stay over his feet. Displays good balance and body control due to his very powerful stance and low base, with his feet sunk into the ground. Solid puller in the run game against defensive ends due to his upper body strength and ability to move them with a strong shot to the chest. Struggles to get to second level while pulling due to his lack of COD and mobility. Has a tough time latching onto LBs due to having high and outside hands along with average coordination. Good zone blocker due to his physicality and willingness to move anybody back he can get a hand on. In the passing game he uses his strength and good base to his advantage. Displays best pass protection against power rush moves keeping defenders between his feet using good anchor and strength to then latch on and negate the rush. Flaws in the passing game come from his struggles against speed rush moves. Below average ability to latch against speed moves in pass protection due to a lack of lateral quickness, and hand placement. In addition, struggles to recover when beat due to a lack of COD. Displays good awareness against twists and stunts by chipping and shooting a strong punch at oncoming rushers. Below average in space and screen game due to his inability to be mobile and change direction. Plays with good competitive toughness by getting back up after getting rolled up on and helping other teammates up. Displays his eagerness to win by blocking far down field all the way through the whistle.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO