Javonte Williams Injury News: Could it take up to 12 months for him to return? J.K. Dobbins type of injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the horrific knee injury of Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Dr. Morse has some serious concern with the knee injury. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Cordarrelle Patterson injury news: How serious is the Atlanta weapons knee injury?
Cordarelle Patterson suffered a serious knee injury and was trying to play through it. He was recently placed on Injured Reserve, but Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the injury to his knee. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans!...
Rams football player Bobby Wagner destroys a fan running on the field (VIDEO)
Last night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, a fan ran on the field, and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner went in. The former Seahawks linebacker hate the fact that a fan ran on the field and he absolutely destroyed the fan for running on the field.
NFL Online Betting Strategies
With the NFL, everything works differently than with other disciplines. The result of a hockey or tennis match can be roughly predicted after studying the news and basic pre-match analytics. In the National Football League, it does not work anymore. Too many little things decide the fate of a match, so professionals pay attention to everything.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Isaac Moore, OT, Temple
DOB, Class Yr2-25-1998, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starts at LT. Good size and strength measurables with a thick lower half. Arms are fairly short as a tackle, although Moore possesses a decent sized wingspan (8158) which suggests a very broad chest. Average pass protector and average run blocker who could improve both areas of his game with better hand placement. In pass protection, he is average. Plays with a good, stable, wide base and decent leverage which is contributing to the success he has, and stays off the ground. Does a great job of keeping defenders between his feet and displays good lateral slide/shuffle when mirroring rushers. Has good strike timing with his hands; problem in both areas of the game is hand placement – is frequently outside and too far high around the shoulder pads instead of inside around the breastplate. Has questionable core strength; will bend at the waist, overextend, and get his shoulders turned instead of sitting on a stool and staying square. Looks confused and is slow to react v. twists and stunts. As a run blocker, he is average. Can pull, move, and run in space, but struggles at times to sustain blocks and latch onto defenders at the 2nd level. Will move to the 2nd level without taking care of his assignment at the LOS. Can encircle defenders at the corner and create open lanes on outside zone runs. Plays with good effort; just really raw from a fundamentals and technique standpoint, especially for a 5th year senior. Looks overweight instead of muscular and could shed some baby fat in the weight room. Improving hand placement would go a long way toward his ability to add value to an NFL team.
Samantha Bunten: Stefanski's leaning too far onto the analytics' side
Samantha Bunten, Senior NFL Analyst and Content Director at NBCSports, tells Spencer German Kevin Stefanski’s leaning too far onto the analytics’ side as she breaks down what’s gone wrong for the Browns offense but things aren’t all bad in Cleveland.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kenneth Horsey, OL, Kentucky
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at LT who likely moves to OG. Looks the part with a muscular and lengthy frame and thickness in his thighs, hamstrings, and glutes; to his credit, plays with good balance in both phases of the game. In pass protection, Kenneth is average, and as a run blocker he is below-average. Average pass protector who displays a good first step and does a good job of mirroring and keeping defenders between his feet. Displays good first punch while sliding in his lateral set and good recovery with his hands. Plays with a good, wide base and doesn’t get his feet caught out of position. Primary issue is his ability to anchor; will get walked back v. speed rushers, play on his toes, and struggles to handle spin moves. Would like to see him bend and sink his weight better, keeping his feet anchored to the ground. As a run blocker, he is below-average with streaky hand placement. Has a tough time latching onto defenders and sustaining blocks often because he is outside the pads. Slow to get leverage on inside zone runs. Does not fire forward off the LOS and block well at the second level. When pulling or moving on screens, struggles to locate and strike defenders in space. Not a good mauler or finisher; sometimes loafs and will let his defender in on the tackle instead of driving them off the ball and away from the play. Gets moved around in a pile instead of being a player they can run behind in short-yardage situations. Sometimes late to get out of his stance. Effort is too up-and-down.
Treylon Burks Injury News: How serious is the Titans rookie’s left foot injury? Is it broke?
Dr. Jesse Morse gives his input on the new Treylon Burks injury. How serious is the injury? Could he miss extended time? Could there be a break?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NFL teams quickly change their stance on concussions after Tua’s situation | Over a dozen players benched for head injuries
The Tua Effect is in full swing! The NFLPA and the NFL are under a very fine microscope after the mishandling of the Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury, and everyone is taking notice. This week along over 12 players were benched for head injuries after sustaining a hit even if...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Dillan Gibbons, OG, Florida State
Honors/CaptainshipHonorable mention ALL-ACC / ACC offensive lineman of week @NCUN (W 35-25) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) LG Starter, RS Sr. Possesses good size and strength at 6’3 ½” with a heavier, athletic build. Weighing in at 321, and having a thicker body, an OG who plugs up gaps in the offensive line with his wide frame and puts his best work on film throughout the run game. In the run game, he is a very physical and competitive player that plays through the whistle from snap to finish. At the snap, average off the ball, however makes up for this with good leverage due to good flexibility in the knees, sinkage of hips, and is able to stay over his feet. Displays good balance and body control due to his very powerful stance and low base, with his feet sunk into the ground. Solid puller in the run game against defensive ends due to his upper body strength and ability to move them with a strong shot to the chest. Struggles to get to second level while pulling due to his lack of COD and mobility. Has a tough time latching onto LBs due to having high and outside hands along with average coordination. Good zone blocker due to his physicality and willingness to move anybody back he can get a hand on. In the passing game he uses his strength and good base to his advantage. Displays best pass protection against power rush moves keeping defenders between his feet using good anchor and strength to then latch on and negate the rush. Flaws in the passing game come from his struggles against speed rush moves. Below average ability to latch against speed moves in pass protection due to a lack of lateral quickness, and hand placement. In addition, struggles to recover when beat due to a lack of COD. Displays good awareness against twists and stunts by chipping and shooting a strong punch at oncoming rushers. Below average in space and screen game due to his inability to be mobile and change direction. Plays with good competitive toughness by getting back up after getting rolled up on and helping other teammates up. Displays his eagerness to win by blocking far down field all the way through the whistle.
NFL Transactions for October 4, 2022 | Presented by 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl
Cardinals worked out K Matt Ammendola, K Rodrigo Blankenship, K Jose Borregales, and K Jonathan Garibay. Colts worked out WR Alex Bachman, WR Jeff Cotton, CB Parry Nickerson, and TE Sammis Reyes. Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders signed LB Blake Martinez. Washington Commanders. Commanders restructured the contract of C Chase Roullier.
Best Online Casino Games for NFL Fans
For those who like it, football season isn’t complete without watching the game live in person at the stadium or cheering on their favorite team from the couch with friends and family members. But suppose you’re looking to make your day even more exciting and even profitable. In that case, you might want to consider online gambling with real money.
