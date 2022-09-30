ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Where to get the cheapest gas in Southern California

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

With gas prices climbing toward record territory, again, Californians are looking for ways to save a few pennies -or more- per gallon.

These 10 gas stations have the lowest prices in the Los Angeles area as of Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), according to GasBuddy .

  1. Ramco Gasoline at 1104 E Palmdale Blvd in Palmdale ($4.93)

2. Arco at 484 E. Imperial Highway in Los Angeles ($4.95)

3. Arco at 1115 W. Arrow Highway in San Dimas ($4.99)

4. Arco at 1100 Nogales St. in Rowland Heights ( $5.03)

5. Conoco and 76 at 12491 Haster St. in Garden Grove ($5.09)

6. Arco at 22004 Clarendon St. in Woodland Hills ($5.09)

7. USA Gasoline at 1108 N. Grand Ave. in Covina ($5.09)

8. Arco at 8505 S. Pioneer Blvd. in Whittier ($5.09)

9. Arco at 7990 S. Knott Ave in Buena Park ($5.89)

10. Shell at 2125 E. Orangethorpe Ave. in Anaheim ($5.89)

Comments / 20

Mary Joyce-Deeringer
4d ago

I'll tell you, it's not in California,....we pay too many gas taxes!! Texas gas is between 1.99- 2.39 a gallon. everywhere is cheaper than California!!

Reply(5)
4
KTLA

Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
POMONA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

New program would give Californians hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
