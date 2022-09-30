Where to get the cheapest gas in Southern California
With gas prices climbing toward record territory, again, Californians are looking for ways to save a few pennies -or more- per gallon.
These 10 gas stations have the lowest prices in the Los Angeles area as of Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), according to GasBuddy .
- Ramco Gasoline at 1104 E Palmdale Blvd in Palmdale ($4.93)
2. Arco at 484 E. Imperial Highway in Los Angeles ($4.95)
3. Arco at 1115 W. Arrow Highway in San Dimas ($4.99)
4. Arco at 1100 Nogales St. in Rowland Heights ( $5.03)
5. Conoco and 76 at 12491 Haster St. in Garden Grove ($5.09)
6. Arco at 22004 Clarendon St. in Woodland Hills ($5.09)
7. USA Gasoline at 1108 N. Grand Ave. in Covina ($5.09)
8. Arco at 8505 S. Pioneer Blvd. in Whittier ($5.09)
9. Arco at 7990 S. Knott Ave in Buena Park ($5.89)
10. Shell at 2125 E. Orangethorpe Ave. in Anaheim ($5.89)
