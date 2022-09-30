Read full article on original website
Corey Taylor Talks Songwriting and Slipknot Music with Fifth Grade Class
Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor talked to a fifth grade classroom about his band. Taylor’s appearance was a collaboration with the Craig Charles BBC radio show, where the singer was a guest, and was inspired by a North Dakota teacher who was teaching their class about time signatures using Slipknot’s music.
Stereogum
Black Country, New Road Brought Their Charming And Invigorating New Live Show To Desert Daze
You know what must be a bitch? Performing at a music festival at the peak of mid-afternoon heat, before the sunset brings relief and the intangible excitement of live music after dark. You know what else must be a bitch? Having to come up with a whole new live set because your lead singer quit the band.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
"I'm sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," the guitarist said on Twitter Friday Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be...
msn.com
Legendary "lost albums" that never saw the light of day
Slide 1 of 34: «Whether they’re called unreleased, lost, or shelved, there are many albums that never saw the light of day and live on solely in pop culture lore. We’re drawn to them because they offer a peek into the music industry, often swathed in dramatic tales of some of the greatest artists pushing back against commercial-focused record execs, or band members who couldn’t harmonize their creative vision, or songs that went missing after the artist died. The albums left in the dark often seem to appear the shiniest.Intrigued? Click through to see some of music history’s most legendary unreleased albums.You may also like: Horror films based on true stories.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
