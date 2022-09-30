Read full article on original website
Related
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
wataugaonline.com
150 Artisans to Exhibit at the Valle Country Fair October 15, 2022
VALLE CRUCIS, NC — Over 150 exhibitors will be selling their original handmade creations at. the 44th annual Valle Country Fair coming up Saturday, October 15. The craft masters include. fourteen artisans who will be showing their work for the first time, and four craftspeople have. participated in the...
theappalachianonline.com
App at a glance: Oct. 3-8
The QPOC groups host weekly meetings from 5 – 6 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union 227, the Rhododendron Room. The QPOC group discusses their identities while living on campus and being a part of the Boone community. Tuesday, Oct. 4. “Little Shop of Horrors” at Appalachian Theatre – $...
'Furry' costume ban proposed by Iredell-Statesville school board
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell-Statesville School District may prohibit students from dressing in animal costumes at school events, according to a dress code change proposed by the district's board of education. On Monday, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education met to discuss, among other things, a proposed dress...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move
A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
wraltechwire.com
Plant closure: Ashley Furniture to shut down Statesville plant, 111 workers affected
STATESVILLE – Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC will “permanently discontinue” all operations at the existing furniture facility in Statesville, with 111 workers potentially affected by the change. The company noted in a required legal notice sent to the North Carolina Department of Commerce that the consolidation of the...
theappalachianonline.com
This Week in History: AppalNet gets its start as a TV broadcasting system
James Moser curated this story by Lauren Shaw, which The Appalachian published Oct. 2, 1984. ASU’s AppalNet broadcasting system, the new university-run educational television service, was used for the first time in a classroom experiment last Wednesday. Dr. Al Corum, head of the experimental program, conducted a trial viewing...
theappalachianonline.com
Boone adopts ax-throwing
Tucked behind the bustle of New Market Center, as drivers enter Boone from Highway 421, hides a building that took on the title of “Boone’s first and only indoor axe-throwing tavern,” according to its website. Entering through the Elwood’s Hatchet House door, the smell of fresh wood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theappalachianonline.com
Local band brings jazz revival to Boone
In the High Country, music is abundant. Bluegrass, Americana and alternative rock play proudly while walking down King Street. One local band is looking to provide a fresh taste in Boone’s music scene. Belleville Rendezvous is composed of Kim France, Lauren Hayworth and Andy Page. They are all local...
Go Blue Ridge
Bridge Construction on Highway 105 will cause Delays
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. The project is beginning to ramp up it's operations. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 9AM to 4PM. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. As of now no blasting is scheduled, but we will inform you as more information becomes available.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
247Sports
THE MORNING AFTER…THE CITADEL
Appalachian State took care of business in a 49-0 home win over The Citadel, finally finishing a game that didn’t require nearly every last snap to determine the outcome. Though, this decisive result still wasn’t free of the bizarre. The Citadel opened the second half with a 17-play...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
Monroe- Including the cities of Clifton Forge, Salem, Blacksburg, Volney,. Keysville, West Jefferson, Sparta, Bland, Pearisburg, Independence,. Rocky Mount, Eden, Lynchburg, Troutdale, Wilkesboro, Union,. Covington, Bedford, Fincastle, Tazewell, Boone, Yanceyville,. Bluefield, Roanoke, Hix, Yadkinville, Floyd, Danville, Dobson, Flat. Top, New Castle, Radford, Martinsville, South Boston, Danbury,. Pulaski, Marion, Hinton, Wytheville,...
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Sept 30-Oct 1, 2022
NCZ001>006-018>020-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-043>047-058-059- WVZ042>044-507-508-301600- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania- Campbell-Appomattox-Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte-Mercer-Summers- Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Second oversized transport for Duke Turbine site will go through east Lincoln
There will be a second heavy-haul transport through eastern Lincoln County next week. Lincoln County Emergency Management has been notified that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Edwards Moving & Rigging will be conducting a move of oversized equipment for Siemens Energy. It will travel from the Timken Company plant on N.C. 27 East to the Duke Energy Lincoln Combustion Turbine site on Old Plank Road near Lowesville.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot
While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
caldwelljournal.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Expected for Caldwell County
LENOIR, NC (September 29, 2022) — Caldwell County Emergency Services asks all Caldwell County citizens to prepare for heavy rain and high winds beginning on Friday. First responders are preparing for the storm and asking citizens to remember the following:. NEVER drive around road barriers or through flooded roadways....
Go Blue Ridge
Fire in Meat Camp being Investigated
On Friday the 30th at around 4:30 PM fire departments from Meat Camp, Boone as well as Watauga Rescue, Watauga Medics and Watauga Fire Marshal‘s Office were dispatched to 127 Scotts Dr. for a structure fire. A single wide trailer had heavy smoke and flames bellowing from it. Fortunately...
Raleigh News & Observer
A disabled Vietnam veteran accused NC troopers of assault — but a jury disagreed
Four N.C. state troopers accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a disabled Charlotte-area Vietnam veteran have been cleared of the allegations. According to his 2021 complaint, Jerry Baxter of Lincoln County said N.C. Highway Patrol troopers Randall Neal, Brian Black, Joshua Craig and Chuck Lee beat and choked him in the front yard of his home in 2018 while his wife and 4-year-old grandson watched.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
Comments / 0