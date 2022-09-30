171 Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125; 300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135 firstawakenings.net. First Awakenings claims to have devoted its history to perfecting the art of omelette making. If aphorisms are true, this means they’ve broken a few eggs. With 12 omelette options on the menu, they keep breaking eggs. A lot of them. Each omelette is generously sized and cooked to fluffy perfection. Go simple, with classics like the Sunrise, with spinach, mushroom and Swiss cheese. Or go for a more creative option, like the DC Verde made with carnitas, green chile, avocado...hang on. Now to make an omelette you have to slice a few avocados, too?

SALINAS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO