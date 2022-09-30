Read full article on original website
RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say a 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he was involved in a fight in Ruskin that left another man dead hours later. A man was found on the ground of a Chevron gas station parking lot on U.S. Highway 41 with an apparent injury to the back of his head on Sept. 27., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a man involved in an altercation that left a man dead hours later. On September 27, 2022, at 6:35 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue got a call about an unresponsive man found lying in the
Two of the three teens involved in a deadly stolen car crash in Pinellas County are expected to survive, according to an update from authorities.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Michael Vallance, a missing-endangered 40-year-old man. Vallance is 6 feet tall, around 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Oct. 3 around 7:30 a.m. leaving the Butte Ave.
iontb.com
The Major Accident Investigation Team from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash in front of 1024 62nd Avenue N. The crash occurred at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 as the vehicle, with three occupants, traveled eastbound on 62nd Avenue N. One occupant...
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
The Pinellas County Schools had crisis counselors available on Monday following the death of a student over the weekend.
Members of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will gather in Lutz on Monday to pay their respects to Deputy Michael Hartwick, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.
A Tampa man was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught stealing from disaster relief vehicles that were intended for Hurricane Ian repair work.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for the person who shot a man during a fight on Saturday afternoon.
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
iontb.com
Coast Guard rescues occupants after boat crashes into rocks near St. Petersburg’s Albert Whitted Airport.
wild941.com
One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
WMNF
According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:. Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night....
fox13news.com
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
Mysuncoast.com
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
A person was found floating in a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park, the Largo Police Department said Friday.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing that sent one victim to the hospital as a trauma alert. On Tuesday at around10:42 p.m., a 911 call was received in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center regarding a stabbing
Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a fallen Pinellas County deputy.
