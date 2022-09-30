ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

HCSO: Man found dead after being punched in the face at Ruskin gas station

RUSKIN, Fla. — Deputies say a 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he was involved in a fight in Ruskin that left another man dead hours later. A man was found on the ground of a Chevron gas station parking lot on U.S. Highway 41 with an apparent injury to the back of his head on Sept. 27., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
Teen Dies After Stealing Maserati With His Friends In St. Pete

One teen is dead after stealing a Maserati with his friends in St. Petersburg. Pinellas County sheriffs office responded to a call about a vehicle burglary in progress on 58th avenue North. One suspect was taken into custody but another burglary was happening in the area as well. 3 teens attempted to steal a Maserati and were successful. Deputies say the 15 year old driver used his shirt to open the door of the Maserati which was unlocked with the keys inside. His teenage friends also got into the car. When the driver saw cops trying to stop him he accelerated. The driver then lost control, hit a sign and the car flipped. The 15-year-old passenger died at the scene. Other two teens are in critical condition.
Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
