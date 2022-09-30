ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

kentwired.com

Food, fun and Flashes as thousands celebrate homecoming at Dix Stadium

Hot dogs on grills, students in navy blue and alumni hanging out can only mean one thing: homecoming. Tables, tents and grills packed Dix Stadium parking lot Saturday while music blared from different parking spots, from “The Spins” by Mac Miller to “Juju on That Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lima News

Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
kentwired.com

Reaction to MACtion: Record-breaking performances rake in homecoming success

In its homecoming matchup, Kent State’s football team became the first team in FBS history to have a 240-yard rusher and a 240-yard receiver in the same game. Redshirt junior wide receiver Dante Cephas set a program record for most receiving yards in a single game with 246. Junior running back Marquez Cooper earned a personal-best 240 rushing yards and two touchdowns on an impressive 40 carries.
KENT, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Best of Cleveland: Irie Jamaican Kitchen, Jamaican Patties

Chef Omar McKay provides quick and tasty island delicacy. In 2017, Chef Omar McKay set out to bring Clevelanders authentic Jamaican food in a quick, casual format by opening his East 185th Street location. Now with spots in OldBrooklyn and Akron, he might offer no better quick snack than chicken or beef patties ($3.25). A thin, sweet and flaky pastry hugs a fine, near-liquidy, pool of stewed spicy ground meat. Don't mistake the simplicity of presentation for a lack of complexity in this roadside island delicacy. iriejakitchen.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Akron vs. Bowling Green Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
AKRON, OH

