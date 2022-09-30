Read full article on original website
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Food, fun and Flashes as thousands celebrate homecoming at Dix Stadium
Hot dogs on grills, students in navy blue and alumni hanging out can only mean one thing: homecoming. Tables, tents and grills packed Dix Stadium parking lot Saturday while music blared from different parking spots, from “The Spins” by Mac Miller to “Juju on That Beat” by Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall.
Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
Lima News
Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Reaction to MACtion: Record-breaking performances rake in homecoming success
In its homecoming matchup, Kent State’s football team became the first team in FBS history to have a 240-yard rusher and a 240-yard receiver in the same game. Redshirt junior wide receiver Dante Cephas set a program record for most receiving yards in a single game with 246. Junior running back Marquez Cooper earned a personal-best 240 rushing yards and two touchdowns on an impressive 40 carries.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'
Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
John Mellencamp wows at the Rock Hall, announces tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Only a few hundred die-hard fans were able to attend John Mellencamp’s show at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday. But Cleveland won’t have to wait long to see him again. Toward the end of the concert, which was a special...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From the Cleveland Networking Mixer at The Burnham
This month's Cleveland Networking Mixer took place at The Burnham inside the Downtown Hilton. Here's what we saw.
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
cleveland19.com
This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
clevelandmagazine.com
Best of Cleveland: Irie Jamaican Kitchen, Jamaican Patties
Chef Omar McKay provides quick and tasty island delicacy. In 2017, Chef Omar McKay set out to bring Clevelanders authentic Jamaican food in a quick, casual format by opening his East 185th Street location. Now with spots in OldBrooklyn and Akron, he might offer no better quick snack than chicken or beef patties ($3.25). A thin, sweet and flaky pastry hugs a fine, near-liquidy, pool of stewed spicy ground meat. Don't mistake the simplicity of presentation for a lack of complexity in this roadside island delicacy. iriejakitchen.com.
1st grader given special welcome after battling cancer
To see six year old Andrew Codner now is to see a typical, energetic first grader. But his journey here has been, in his words, "rough!"
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
CBS Sports
Akron vs. Bowling Green Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
