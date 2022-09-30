ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UTSA

UTSA falls in Sunday match to Louisiana Tech

SAN ANTONIO – Kelsey Carpenter tallied eleven kills and Mekaila Aupiu had 27 assists, but it wasn't enough as the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters left San Antonio with a 3-0 victory over UTSA on Sunday afternoon. UTSA (6-9, 1-2) dropped its second Conference USA game of the young season...
UTSA

Late Houston goal prompts UTSA loss on Sunday

HOUSTON – Although the UTSA soccer team led every offensive category, a late goal by the Houston Cougars prompted the Roadrunners to a 1-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Carl Lewis International Complex. "We challenged our group this week to get back to performing to our standards and expectations,...
UTSA

UTSA to continue fall campaign at Trinity Forest Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA men's golf team will continue the fall campaign on Sunday-Tuesday, Oct. 2-4, at the Trinity Forest Invitational, which will be hosted by SMU at Trinity Forest Golf Club (par 72/7,372 yards) in Dallas. The Roadrunners will line up against Abilene Christian, Baylor, Florida Atlantic,...
UTSA

Roadrunners finish third at UIW Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA men's and women's cross country teams both finished third at the UIW Invitational on Saturday morning at Live Oak City Park. Colton Stunkard placed fifth in the 8,000-meter run to lead three Roadrunners in the top 15 finishers and help the men take third in the team standings.
UTSA

UTSA hits the road to face Houston

HOUSTON – The UTSA soccer team returns to the Lone Star State to face Houston on Sunday afternoon at Carl Lewis International Complex. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. (CT). The Roadrunners hold a 6-2-3 overall record (1-1-2 in C-USA play) after a 1-1 draw...
UTSA

UTSA set to race in UIW Invitational

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA men's and women's cross country teams are set to race in the UIW Invitational, which will be held Saturday morning at Live Oak City Park (18001 Park Dr). Competition will get underway with the men's 8,000-meter run at 8:30 a.m. followed by the women's...
UTSA

UTSA downs Middle Tennessee in C-USA opener

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Frank Harris passed for a school-record 414 yards and Jamal Ligon registered a season-high 10 tackles to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee in the Conference USA opener for both teams on Friday night at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The defending conference champion...
UTSA

UTSA earns first C-USA win in five-set thriller

SAN ANTONIO – Cansu Günaydin had her second match with at least 20 kills while Amanda Ifeanyi had a season-high 17 kills as UTSA picked up its first Conference USA victory of the season, downing FAU 3-2 in a five-set thriller Friday night at the Convocation Center. UTSA...
