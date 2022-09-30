ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Cleveland, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tyner Academy football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
CLEVELAND, TN
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
LENOIR CITY, TN
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
CLEVELAND, TN

