Cleveland, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Tyner Academy football team will have a game with Bradley Central High School on October 04, 2022, 15:00:00.
dicksonpost.com
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
WTVC
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
newstalk987.com
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has Issued a Silver Alert for a Missing Harriman Man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Roane County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for 87 year-old Earl Foster from Harriman who was last heard from on Saturday. TBI officials say his debit card was used in Robbinsville, North Carolina on Sunday. He...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
bbbtv12.com
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVCFOX
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
chattanoogapulse.com
Between The Bridges Festival Returns To Coolidge Park, Celebrating Local Artists
Widely known for staging the popular and nationally recognized 4 Bridges Arts Festival, this year marks AVA's second year of hosting the Between The Bridges Festival in Coolidge Park, being held on Saturday, October 15 from 10am to 5pm. Chattanooga’s Association for Visual Arts, better known as AVA, has long...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVCFOX
Deputies looking for escaped Meigs County inmate involved in past on camera police chase
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate who was previously caught on video leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in May. Sheriff Jackie Melton says Dustin Cody Miller was in recreation time at the jail when he left...
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
chattanoogacw.com
Won't you be my neighbor? Murray County woman constantly helping elderly neighbors in need
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Karen Jeffery is defining what it means to be a good neighbor. On this week's Pay it Forward, with help from The McMahan Law Firm, we surprised the lifelong Murray County woman who is always on the move. Like a good neighbor, Karen Jeffery is...
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
