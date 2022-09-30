Read full article on original website
Related
Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best day since May 2020, as all but six of the stocks in the index notched gains. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump. Twitter surged 22.2% after Elon Musk said he would go ahead with his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, abandoning months of efforts to get out of the deal. The Dow rose 2.8% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 3.3%. Small company stocks also made solid gains, lifting the Russell 2000 3.9% higher. European and Asian markets also rose broadly.
Housing market in the United States headed for major slowdown
Wall Street firms predict a sharp decline in U.S. home prices in coming months as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates at the fastest pace in decades.
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
Consumers should gear up for higher gasoline prices as a result of foreign oil production cuts and a series of domestic factors that are limiting supplies, according to energy analysts.
‘This is about empowerment’: the African hub fighting vaccine inequity
WHO-backed facility in Cape Town is aiming to use mRNA to reduce reliance on big pharma, starting with replica Covid jab
Comments / 0