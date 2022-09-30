Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Suspect wanted by Fargo police since August nabbed early Tuesday after tip
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police caught a suspect they’ve been searching for since August early Tuesday morning. At 3am a tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd St. S.
kfgo.com
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
kfgo.com
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
kvrr.com
No Charges In Enderlin School Bus Crash Due To Medical Emergency
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There will be no charges filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
KNOX News Radio
Fargo Police: shooting and cold case updates
A person of interest in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night is in police custody. Authorities say 24-year old Schuyler Ferguson turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. According to police officers responded to a male victim who had been shot. The victim was...
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident
A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S. Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera...
wdayradionow.com
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
kfgo.com
Fargo man sent to prison for stabbing his wife
FARGO (KVRR KFGO) – A Fargo man has been sentenced for attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft. Tyler Mollner changed his pleas to guilty back in August. He was charged after stabbing his wife while she was sleeping in their van in February. She jumped out of the moving...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Colored Lights on a Vehicle”
Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated. Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated...
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
