Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
wgxa.tv

Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting

MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
41nbc.com

Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
13WMAZ

One in critical condition after crash on Broadway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — One person is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after a crash on Broadway in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday at 8:50 a.m. They say a driver of a white Ford Taurus was traveling...
wgxa.tv

No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
41nbc.com

Woman killed in Macon car wreck

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Transit strengthens driving policy after July bus crash, violations

The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is strengthening its driving policy after a bus crash sent several people to the hospital in July, and another driver review revealed multiple traffic violations. Last week, the board approved new requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. During its August meeting, authority Executive Director...
13WMAZ

58-year-old man who drowned in Centerville pond in fishing accident identified

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Update, 8:30 p.m.:. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the victim has been identified as Richard Wayne Doherty, 58, of Warner Robins. According to Coroner James Williams, the body of the 58-year-old boater has been recovered from the pond. He says the man's body was found by Centerville and Houston County Fire crews just before 6:30 p.m.
