Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Report: Wife says husband got physical after day of arguing, admits to shooting him
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - We're learning more about what led up to a fatal shooting Sunday in Macon. In documents obtained by WGXA News, the wife of a man shot and killed at a house on Zebulon Road says she shot him "one or two times." According to the...
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
41nbc.com
Man shot in leg on Rice Mill Rd.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in stable condition after being shot in the leg. Just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to the Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, another hospitalized after head on crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a crash on Harmony Road at the intersection of Scott Road in Putnam County on Tuesday. According to Sheriff Howard Sills, deputy Todd Hudspeth was on a routine patrol around 8:07 a.m. when he saw a two car accident. Their...
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
fox5atlanta.com
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
48-Year-Old Misty Rethemeyer Killed In A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic accident that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Saturday at Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m.
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
Suspect who escaped GSP custody in Columbus captured in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who escaped the custody of Georgia State Patrol in September has been captured in Talbot County. According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Charles Quinton Barnes is the suspect who escaped from Georgia State Patrol custody in Columbus on September 26, 2022. Officials said Barnes was taken into custody […]
WMAZ
Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash in Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Macon on Saturday night. Authorities confirmed that a 21-year-old woman [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
One in critical condition after crash on Broadway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One person is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after a crash on Broadway in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday at 8:50 a.m. They say a driver of a white Ford Taurus was traveling...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
Family laments death of Byron man shot, killed by roommate
BYRON, Ga. — A Byron man appeared in court Monday as a judge formally charged him in the murder of his roommate. "I couldn't imagine anything so bad for childhood friends, for this to come to this,” Chief Wesley Cannon said. Byron Police say the end of a...
wgxa.tv
No explosives found after bomb threat at Cordele Cracker Barrel
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Cordele police are investigating following a bomb threat made at a local restaurant. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a bomb threat at Cracker Barrel, located at 1905 Central Avenue. Police say that the scene was secured and assistance was requested from the Perry Police Department’s...
41nbc.com
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Transit strengthens driving policy after July bus crash, violations
The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is strengthening its driving policy after a bus crash sent several people to the hospital in July, and another driver review revealed multiple traffic violations. Last week, the board approved new requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. During its August meeting, authority Executive Director...
58-year-old man who drowned in Centerville pond in fishing accident identified
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Update, 8:30 p.m.:. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the victim has been identified as Richard Wayne Doherty, 58, of Warner Robins. According to Coroner James Williams, the body of the 58-year-old boater has been recovered from the pond. He says the man's body was found by Centerville and Houston County Fire crews just before 6:30 p.m.
Comments / 0