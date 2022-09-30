In photos: Models walk the runway for Christian Wijnants at Paris Fashion Week
Models hit the runway in Paris for Christian Wijnants' show on Friday. Paris Fashion Week, which is highlighting looks for spring-summer 2023, started on Monday and will run until October 4, 2022.
A model walks the catwalk during Christian Wijnants' show as part of the spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week presentations in Paris, France, on September 30, 2022.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Christian Wijnants.
Comments / 0