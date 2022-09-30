ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In photos: Models walk the runway for Christian Wijnants at Paris Fashion Week

Models hit the runway in Paris for Christian Wijnants' show on Friday. Paris Fashion Week, which is highlighting looks for spring-summer 2023, started on Monday and will run until October 4, 2022.

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

A model walks the catwalk during Christian Wijnants' show as part of the spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week presentations in Paris, France, on September 30, 2022.

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

Photo by Eco Clement/UPI

