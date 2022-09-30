ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are absolutely gorgeous and you can easily enjoy your time here, no matter who you are traveling with.
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Clean Team

The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island for an hour. This week's locations are the Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St.; and the intersection of Milestone and Nobadeer Farm roads.
WCVB

Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
Inquirer and Mirror

Francis W. Pease, 99

Francis W. Pease, 99, of Nantucket, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at home. Service information is not yet available.
Inquirer and Mirror

Dog alerts owner to fire in home under construction

(Oct. 2, 2022) When a fire broke out early Saturday morning at Richard Phillips’ nearly-completed home on East Tristram Avenue, he was asleep in the nearby beach house. His dog Noelle was by his side. “Luckily, not just for me, for a lot of people, my dog somehow sensed...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Inquirer and Mirror

Archery deer-hunting season underway

(Oct. 3, 2022) Archery deer-hunting season on Nantucket in underway and runs through Nov. 26, with shotgun season Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and primitive firearm, also known as black powder or muzzle-loader season, running Dec. 12-31. Hunting on Nantucket is permitted a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset and...
FUN 107

Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated

Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
vineyardgazette.com

One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel

Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
Inquirer and Mirror

Chamber of Commerce membership celebration Monday

(Oct. 2, 2022) The Nantucket Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Membership Celebration Monday at the Dreamland Theater. Awards will be presented to the following Chamber members:. • Special Honors: The Inquirer and Mirror, Craftmasters of Nantucket. • Volunteer of the Year: Adam Dread, Nantucket Clean Team. • Tourism...
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Shorts Festival

John Shea will emcee the screening of more than a dozen short films inspired by Nantucket, including narratives, documentaries and comedies. The shorts, between two and 10 minutes in length, were created by a variety of filmmakers from first-time to experienced. Shea will moderate a discussion with the filmmakers after...
capecod.com

Centerville Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is October 12

CENTERVILLE – A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held in Centerville on Wednesday, October 12. Barnstable residents age three and above are eligible to receive quadrivalent shots. The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28. The town is...
Dianna Carney

You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!

(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all pup parents and furry friends! You're invited to Barktoberfest, hosted by JB's Indoor Dog Park! This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!
