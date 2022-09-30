Read full article on original website
Top 10 most expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Oct. 1
A house in Osterville that sold for $18.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $568.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Massachusetts
If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are absolutely gorgeous and you can easily enjoy your time here, no matter who you are traveling with.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
The Nantucket Clean Team meets Saturdays from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island for an hour. This week's locations are the Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St.; and the intersection of Milestone and Nobadeer Farm roads.
The 10 most affordable homes sold in Cape Cod from the week ending Oct. 1
A condo in Dennis Port that sold for $165,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 113 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot was $568.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Inquirer and Mirror
Restaurants expect other vendors will pick up slack if Sysco drivers' strike drags on
(Oct. 3, 2022) With Boston-based truck drivers at Sysco, the largest food distributor in New England, on strike since Saturday, island restaurateurs are preparing for what it will mean for their businesses. So far, most believe other vendors will be able to pick up the slack until the Sysco drivers...
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
Inquirer and Mirror
Francis W. Pease, 99
Francis W. Pease, 99, of Nantucket, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at home. Service information is not yet available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Dog alerts owner to fire in home under construction
(Oct. 2, 2022) When a fire broke out early Saturday morning at Richard Phillips’ nearly-completed home on East Tristram Avenue, he was asleep in the nearby beach house. His dog Noelle was by his side. “Luckily, not just for me, for a lot of people, my dog somehow sensed...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Inquirer and Mirror
Archery deer-hunting season underway
(Oct. 3, 2022) Archery deer-hunting season on Nantucket in underway and runs through Nov. 26, with shotgun season Nov. 28-Dec. 10 and primitive firearm, also known as black powder or muzzle-loader season, running Dec. 12-31. Hunting on Nantucket is permitted a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset and...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
vineyardgazette.com
One Last Spin on the Flying Horses Carousel
Robin Meader, longtime manager of the Flying Horses, has spent the last three and a half decades trying not to hear the music. “I’ve heard it so many times, I just blank it out until someone reminds me,” she said Sunday evening at the carousel, seated on an ancient, red-lacquered chariot.
Inquirer and Mirror
Chamber of Commerce membership celebration Monday
(Oct. 2, 2022) The Nantucket Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Membership Celebration Monday at the Dreamland Theater. Awards will be presented to the following Chamber members:. • Special Honors: The Inquirer and Mirror, Craftmasters of Nantucket. • Volunteer of the Year: Adam Dread, Nantucket Clean Team. • Tourism...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Shorts Festival
John Shea will emcee the screening of more than a dozen short films inspired by Nantucket, including narratives, documentaries and comedies. The shorts, between two and 10 minutes in length, were created by a variety of filmmakers from first-time to experienced. Shea will moderate a discussion with the filmmakers after...
theweektoday.com
‘One of life’s little gifts’: Jeweler restores family heirloom
When Kelley Doak was 16, she was chosen from among more than 50 cousins to receive her grandmother’s rosary. The rosary was constantly in her grandmother’s hands, she said, as the devout woman prayed with a doily covering her lap. For Doak, the more than 100 year old...
wbsm.com
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
capecod.com
Centerville Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic is October 12
CENTERVILLE – A drive-through flu vaccine clinic will be held in Centerville on Wednesday, October 12. Barnstable residents age three and above are eligible to receive quadrivalent shots. The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Route 28. The town is...
Westport Photographer Finds a Rare Albino Squirrel at Just the Right Moment
Once again, a local photographer has captured proof of how beautiful Westport can be. Shara Grant of Shara Grant Photography has an eye for nature and a knack for spotting the hidden gems around town. She's been taking photos since she was a little girl and her passion for the art has endured.
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!
(KINGSTON, MA) Calling all pup parents and furry friends! You're invited to Barktoberfest, hosted by JB's Indoor Dog Park! This festive fall event will feature many paw-some activities that are for both you and your four-legged leashed-lad can enjoy. From a delightfully adorable dog costume contest to eats & treats from local vendors, this Halloween affair promise more treats than tricks!
