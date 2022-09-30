ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Owner of St. Cloud bar gets 6 years for arson, ordered to repay $3M

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEO9K_0iH7qHoB00
Adam Uren

The owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced to almost six years in prison and ordered to repay $3.1 million following the fire that destroyed the business in February 2020.

Andrew Welsh, 43, of St. Joseph, was sentenced to 71 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of arson.

A blaze destroyed the St. Cloud bar in the early hours of Feb. 17, with Welsh later applying for a $1.43 million payout from his insurance company in a claim he filed afterwards.

A further investigation determined that the fire had been started using gasoline in the basement of the bar.

Welsh was the last person to leave the bar at 2:11 a.m. on Feb. 17. Eighteen minutes later, at 2:29 a.m., city surveillance showed smoke coming from the establishment. Six minutes later the smoke coming from the building was significant, and four minutes after that the fire alarms inside the neighboring Cowboy Jacks were going off.

Charging documents reveal that Welsh and his former wife bought the Press Bar in 2016 for around $850,000, having still owed approximately $550,000 on the Contract for Deed.

Comments / 2

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man sentenced in arson case that destroyed bar

(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
CBS Minnesota

1 dead after crash in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul said a driver is dead after a crash Monday morning.The crash occurred between two vehicles just before 10:30 a.m. at Victoria Street and Larpenteur Avenue. Police said the crash was likely caused by a "medical incident." The driver has not yet been identified. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
FOX 21 Online

Man And Woman Charged After Business Burglarized In Embarrass Township

EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people have been arrested and charged after investigators say they burglarized a business on Wednesday in the Embarrass Township. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to an unidentified business just after 9 p.m. on September 28th on the 4800-block of Highway 21.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Daily

Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins

SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#3m#Prison#Owner Of St Cloud#The Press Bar#Cowboy#The Contract For Deed
iheart.com

Convicted murderer asks Iowa State Supreme Court to overturn DNA evidence

(Cedar Rapids, IA) - The Iowa State Supreme Court this week is considering a motion to throw out DNA evidence in the Michelle Martinco murder case. Lawyers for Jerry Burns made their case Friday. They say Police should have had a search warrant before testing Burns’ DNA on a drinking straw Burns used, at a restaurant and threw in the trash. Burns was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot in 1979. She’d been stabbed 29 times. The DNA on the drinking straw matched DNA on the clothes the young woman was wearing that night, leading detectives to Burns. He is serving a life sentence with no parole.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

3 fast food restaurants in St. Paul robbed at gunpoint within an hour

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Three fast food restaurants in St. Paul were robbed at gunpoint in less than an hour on Friday night.St. Paul police say a car pulled up to a drive-thru window at the Wendy's on the 600 block of University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Roughly 15 minutes later, a group entered a Subway on the 800 block of Selby Avenue and robbed it.Then around 8 p.m., a car pulled up to a drive-thru and robbed the McDonalds on the 1500 block of University Avenue.St. Paul police did not indicate whether the three incidents were connected. It's unclear how much money was stolen and no one has been arrested.Police say no one was injured.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFIL Radio

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
BURNSVILLE, MN
mprnews.org

Report: At least 26 Minnesotans died in domestic violence incidents last year

A coalition of groups working to address domestic violence in Minnesota says more than two dozen people were killed in domestic violence incidents in the state in 2021. Violence Free Minnesota issued its report on Monday. It found that of the 26 known victims, 20 were women killed by current or former intimate partners. Six others were family members or bystanders.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
80K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy